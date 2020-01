Anche Zsombor Bujdoso Lascia Il Gruppo Di Shane Tusup

View this post on Instagram

With the start of a new year comes some changes we would like to announce. Zsombor was the first to begin this journey with me, knowing it would not be an easy path. As a fifteen year-old trying to balance his education and family life while trying to live the life of a professional athlete, you can imagine it hasn’t been easy emotionally, financially, or academically. As someone who values the importance of both family and education, I understand and support Zsombor’s decision to depart from the team. However, we will all miss him and wish him the best in both school and his swimming career. 🦁 ▪️ ▪️ ▪️ ▪️ ▪️ #olympicdarkhorse #Hardestworkerintheroom #motivational #motivator #inspirations #inspirational #workhard #Hardwork #Hustle #Hustlehard #performance #Teamnosleep #goals #influencer #dedication #professional #swim #swimming #olympics #gymmotivation #coach #fitnessmotivation #fitnesslife #olympic #trainer #youtuber #youtube #youtubechannel #vlogger