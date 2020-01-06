Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #31

January 06th, 2020 Swimming Workouts, Training

Workout Context

The Workout

No clock: [leave approx. 5 sec apart]
12×100 on 1:40 Back (25 kick / 75 swim) [10m,8,8,8 desc 1-3 for tech]
(3min)

9×100 on 1:30 Free swim (EZ / strong) [past flags, 1 thing better per 100]
(5min)
8×100 on 2:00 Free swim [4 teams, swim fast, have fun]
(3min)

6x rounds [b = +:10]
    1×25 on :40 underwater breast swim
    1×75 on 1:20 breast swim [last lap 1 stroke less]
(3min)

No clock: [leave approx. 5 sec apart]
5×200 on 3:30 Breast swim [past 8m, DPS]
(3min)

6×50 on :50 Free drill [8m, 6 sec switch]

John Nelson
Head Coach / Director of Competitive swimming, York YMCA

