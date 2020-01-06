Daily Swim Coach Workout #31

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 9-12 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 11 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

No clock: [leave approx. 5 sec apart]

12×100 on 1:40 Back (25 kick / 75 swim) [10m,8,8,8 desc 1-3 for tech]

(3min)

9×100 on 1:30 Free swim (EZ / strong) [past flags, 1 thing better per 100]

(5min)

8×100 on 2:00 Free swim [4 teams, swim fast, have fun]

(3min)

6x rounds [b = +:10]

1×25 on :40 underwater breast swim

1×75 on 1:20 breast swim [last lap 1 stroke less]

(3min)

No clock: [leave approx. 5 sec apart]

5×200 on 3:30 Breast swim [past 8m, DPS]

(3min)

6×50 on :50 Free drill [8m, 6 sec switch]