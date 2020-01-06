Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Teen Zsombor Bujdosò Latest To Leave Shane Tusup’s Training Group

Another member of Shane Tusup’s training group will be saying ‘good-bye’, as 15-year-old Zsombor Bujdosò is leaving the ‘Olympic Darkhorse’ project.

Per Tusup’s Instagram announcement posted today, January 6th, the coach stated, “With the start of a new year comes some changes we would like to announce.

“Zsombor was the first to begin this journey with me, knowing it would not be an easy path. As a fifteen-year-old trying to balance his education and family life while trying to live the life of a professional athlete, you can imagine it hasn’t been easy emotionally, financially, or academically.

“As someone who values the importance of both family and education, I understand and support Zsombor’s decision to depart from the team. However, we will all miss him and wish him the best in both school and his swimming career. ”

Tusup’s highest-profile athlete, Ilaria Cusinato of Italy, had already departed the group after just 3 months into their collaboration.

Since then, Tusup has continued to work with Liliana Szilagyi of Hungary and Wojciech Wojdak of Poland, while Brazilian Naná Almeida also now appears to be a member of the now-Eger, Hungary-based squad.

The Importer AND Exporter

Best of luck to Zsombor! He was fun to watch on the old vlog

