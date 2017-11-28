FFN Releases Psych Sheets for 2017 French SC Nationals

2017 French Short Course Nationals – Montpellier

November 30, 2017 to December 3, 2017

Piscine olympique d’Antigone, Montpellier

25m

The French Federation (Fédération Française de Natation, or FFN) has published the psych sheet for the 2017 French National Short Course Championships, which will take place in the Antigone pool in Montpellier from Thursday, November 30 through Sunday, December 3, 2017. The meet will feature 610 swimmers (262 women, 348 men) from 165 French clubs, representing a total of 2053 individual entries (885 for the women, 1168 for the men) and 113 relay entries (48 women, 65 men).

The stars of French swimming, including most of the 2016 Olympic team, have confirmed their attendance: Marc-Antoine Olivier, Aurélie Muller, Jérémy Stravius, Marie Wattel, Jordan Pothain, Charlotte Bonnet, Lorys Bourelly, Théo Bussière, Mathilde Cini, Jordan Coelho, Nicolas D’Oriano, Fanny Deberghes, Margaux Fabre, Lara Grangeon, Cloé Hache, Mélanie Henique, Damien Joly, and Fantine Lesaffre will be on hand to compete for national titles.

There should be plenty of new names on the podium, too, as French national teamers Yannick Agnel, Coralie Balmy, William Meynard, Frédérick Bousquet, Fabien Gilot, Camille Lacourt, and Grégory Mallet all retired since Rio. Notably absent will be Florent Manaudou (who is still trying to make a go of his handball career), Clément Mignon (training in Australia), Anna Santamans (shoulder operation) and Mehdy Metella (sprained ankle). Meanwhile, Béryl Gastaldello, Paul Pijulet, and Baptiste Léger, among others, are in the middle of their collegiate seasons in the United States and will not be in Montpellier.

The start-lists will be made available after the technical meeting on Wednesday evening, November 29, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.