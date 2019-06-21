Farris Posts 49.9 100 FR, Katz 1:58 200 Back on Day 1 of Texas Senior Circuit

2019 TEXAS SENIOR CIRCUIT

June 20-22, 2019

College Station, TX

Live Results

Day 1 of the 2019 Texas Senior Circuit meet in College Station featured the 50 fly, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 400 free. Dean Farris, who is training with Texas currently, swam a speedy 49.92 in finals to win the men’s 100 free. The time was a little off his season best of 49.29. Farris got his hand on the wall just ahead of Texas’ Daniel Krueger, who finished in 50.26.

Claire Adams took the women’s 50 fly, clocking a 27.37. Adams’ prelims time of 27.27 marks a personal best for the rising Texas senior. She went on to come in 4th in the 100 free with a 56.46. Texas post-grad John Shebat nearly posted a personal best en route to winning the men’s 50 fly. Shebat swam a 23.80 to touch the wall first, just off his best time of 23.69 from last Summer’s Nationals.

Texas A&M post-grad Lisa Bratton was dominant in the women’s 200 back, touching the wall in 2:10.52. Bratton has a personal best of 2:08.20, which she swam back in 2016 at the Olympic Trials. Texas’ Austin Katz swam a 1:58.39 to win the 200 back, marking a season best by .06 seconds. Katz has a best time of 1:55.69. Aggies’ Claire Rasmus swam a speedy 55.43 in the women’s 100 free prelims. She then won the event in finals, posting a 55.54.

Aggies’ Bethany Galat took the women’s 200 breast as the only swimmer under 2:30. Galat swam a 2:27.48, which is off her season best of 2:24.33. The Aggies completed a sweep of the 200 breast, with Benjamin Walker winnin the men’s 200 with a 2:16.18. Walker narrowly led Jacob Schababer (2:16.52) the entire race, staying roughly half a second ahead the whole time.

The Aggies kept that momentum going, with Joy Field winning the women’s 400 free in 4:14.93. Clark Smith then won the men’s 400 free with a 3:53.03, getting his hand on the wall before Notre Dame’s Zach Yeadon. Yeadon swam a 3:53.17. Smith pulled ahead going into the finish, splitting 27.82 on the last 50 compared to Yeadon’s 28.10.