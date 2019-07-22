Fanny Lecluyse Edges Out Belgian Record In 100 Breast Prelims

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Two-time Olympian Fanny Lecluyse slipped under her Belgian National Record in the preliminaries of the women’s 100 breaststroke in Gwangju, qualifying for the semi-finals ninth overall.

Lecluyse touched in a time of 1:07.27, inching out her 4-year-old mark of 1:07.29 set at the 2015 World Championships in Kazan where she placed 15th.

The now 27-year-old first broke the 1:08-barrier in 2015, doing so three times, and then couldn’t get back under until last summer’s European Championships. She placed 10th overall in a time of 1:07.95, and then followed up this year with an in-season best of 1:07.79 at the Sette Colli Trophy one month ago.

A four-time medalist at the European Short Course Championships, Lecluyse also owns a World Championship medal after winning bronze last December at SC Worlds in the 200 breast.

Heading into the semi-finals, defending champion and world record holder Lilly King is the top seed after clocking 1:06.31 this morning. Five more women were sub-1:07, including Yuliya Efimova (1:06.58) who sits in second.