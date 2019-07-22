Dylan Carter Re-Swims 100 Back for 16th Place by .01, Trinidad & Tobago Record

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

On the heels of Italian Simone Sabbioni‘s 100 back time trial for a 13th-place semifinal berth after two blatant backstroke wedge malfunctions, Trinidad and Tobago’s Dylan Carter was granted the same opportunity, squeaking into semis at 16th place by .01 seconds.

With his 54.03 re-swim, Carter bumped Italian Thomas Ceccon – who had been 54.04 – out of getting another swim. Carter’s second swim came after official results were posted, and took place between the men’s 200 free and women’s 1500 heats. Carter bested his former 54.09 Trinidad and Tobago record, as well.

Just from rewatching his original race video, it’s not totally clear that Carter suffered a major issue with the wedge, but it appears it possibly gave out, or he slipped. A handful of swimmers struggled with the wedge throughout both the men’s and women’s 100 back heats, and Sabbioni’s clearly gave out. The USC alum Carter was 55.35, tied for 30th overall, after the first swim.

If you follow NCAA swimming, this race may remind you of when Cal’s Daniel Carr re-swam his 100 back last March because officials failed to remove his start wedge before he flipped on it, and he went a best time and bumped Texas’ Austin Katz out of the B-final.

It’s not clear as of publishing if Italy will protest Carter’s swim, but this article will be updated if there is a development.