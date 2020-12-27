Estonia Captures Men’s & Women’s 400 Free Relay National Records

2020 ESTONIA CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Estonian Short Course Championships saw 7 national records bite the dust, including a trio of relays across both the men’s and women’s sides.

The women’s 4×100 and 4×200 freestyle relay squads were indeed successful, with both national marks getting overtaken on December 22nd.

First, in the 400 free relay, the combination of Jekaterina Vorontsova, Alina Vedehhova, Annika Vainikk, and Maria Romanjuk collectively stopped the clock in a speedy time of 3:48.49. The Sports Club Garantsquad got the wall just under a second ahead of the next-closest squad of Estonia proper, posting a new national record in the process.

The women’s time overtook the previous mark of 3:50.87 Estonian swimmers put up at the 2019 Nordic Championships. The only carryover swimmer from that relay on the Faroe Islands was Vainikk.

The men’s 400 free relay also got the job done, albeit in a closer fashion. The squad of Marko-Matteus Langel, Cevin Anders Siim, Kaspar Helde and Kregor Zirk busted out a time of 3:15.29, skimming the old record of 3:15.70. That record had been on the ebooks since 2015.

The same foursome of men also did damage in the 800 free relay at these time trials, hacking some major time off of a much newer record. Getting to the wall with a combined time of 7:10.56, the foursome overtook the previous Estonian national 800m free relay recordof 7:16.70 which was just put on the books earlier this month.

Helde led off in 1:47.73, with Langel carrying the momentum into his 2nd leg split of 1:49.22. Siim was next in 1:48.94 while Zirk unleashed a final leg of 1:44.67 to seal the deal and claim the new national record.