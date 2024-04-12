Erin Gallagher Lowers South African National Record In Women’s 100 Fly

2024 SOUTH AFRICAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS (OLYMPIC TRIALS)

Day 5 of the 2024 South African National Championships saw 25-year-old Erin Gallagher race her way to her second national record of the competition.

Gallagher already made noise in the non-Olympic 50m fly, registering a winning effort of 25.59 on day one of the meet to set the tone.

This evening, Gallagher touched in a speedy 57.32 in the 100m fly to grab the gold and qualify for the Paris 2024 Games.

She earned the sole result of tonight’s field under the 1:00 barrier, with Trinity Hearne hitting 1:00.05 and 16-year-old Hannah Mouton clocking 1:02.17.

Gallagher opened in 26.86 and closed in 30.46 to overwrite her own previous South African national standard of 57.59 logged at this year’s World Championships. That prior performance comprised splits of 26.94/30.65 with Gallagher coming away with the bronze in Doha.

Both performances clear the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time of 57.92 needed for the Olympic Games.

With her result this evening, Gallagher owns 9 of the top 10 all-time South African women’s 100m butterfly performances and she’s been under the 58-second threshold on 7 occasions.

Top 10 South African Women’s LCM 100 Butterfly Performances All-Time