Tatjana Smith (Nee Schoenmaker) Clocks #3 200 Breaststroke Performance All-Time – 2:19.01

2024 SOUTH AFRICAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS (OLYMPIC TRIALS)

26-year-old Tatjana Smith (nee Schoenmaker) already fired off a swift outing of 2:19.92 this morning to lead the heats of the women’s 200m breaststroke. That checked in as the 4th-best time of the Olympic champion’s career.

Flash forward to tonight, however, and Smith dropped nearly an entire second, ultimately getting to the wall in a result of 2:19.01 to put the world on notice ahead of the Paris Games.

Smith split 32.62/34.71/35.80/35.88 to produce the sole time of the field under the 2:23 threshold. The next-closest was Kaylene Corbett who touched in 2:23.71 for silver.

In doing so, she established the 2nd-fastest time of her career and touched only .06 outside of the then-world record-setting performance which garnered her gold in Tokyo.

Russian Evgenia Chikunova since crushed a mark of 2:17.55 to drop the WR down to other-worldly territory. Below is a comparison of splits between the former WR, current WR and Smith’s time tonight.

Current WR – Evgenia Chikunova (RUS), 2:17.55, 2023 Former WR – Tatjana Smith (RSA), 2:18.95, 2021 Smith’s Time
Tonight – 2:19.01
32.13 31.64 32.62
35.15 35.42 34.71
35.19 35.42 35.80
35.08 36.47 35.88

Entering these championships, Smith’s season-best rested at the 2:20.30 she logged at December’s South African World Championship Trials, although she wound up not competing in Doha.

Tatjana Smith‘s Top 5 LCM 200 Breaststroke Performances All-Time

  1. 2:18.95 – 2021 Olympic Games
  2. 2:19.01 – 2024 South African Olympic Trials
  3. 2:19.16 – 2021 Olympic Games (heats)
  4. 2:19.33 – 2021 Olympic Games (semi-final)
  5. 2:19.92 – 2024 South African Olympic Trials (heats)

Smith also now owns 4 of the top 10 200m breaststroke performances ever. She ranks #1 in the world on the season, overtaking the crown from American Kate Douglass from her semi-final time in Doha.

Top 10 Women’s LCM 200 Breast Performances in History

  1. 2:17.55 – Evgenia Chikunova (RUS), 2023
  2. 2:18.95 – Tatjana Schoenmaker (RSA), 2021
  3. 2:19.01 – Tatjana Smith (RSA), 2024
  4. 2:19.11 – Rikke Moller-Pedersen (DEN), 2013
  5. 2:19.16 – Tatjana Schoenmaker (RSA), 2021
  6. 2:19.30 – Kate Douglass (USA), 2024
  7. 2:19.33 – Tatjana Schoenmaker (RSA), 2021
  8. 2:19.41 – Yuliya Efimova (RUS), 2013
  9. 2:19.59 – Rebecca Soni (USA), 2012
  10. 2:19.61 – Rikke Moller-Pedersen (DEN), 2014

 

2023-2024 LCM Women 200 Breast

TatjanaRSA
SCHOENMAKER
04/10
2:19.01
2Kate
DOUGLASS 		USA2:19.3001/13
3Tes
SCHOUTEN		NED2:19.8102/16
4Jenna
STRAUCH		AUS2:22.8310/20
5Sydney
PICKREM 		CAN2:22.9402/16
Aragon Son of Arathorne
10 seconds ago

I can see those first 3 listed for this year as our podium order in Paris.

commonwombat
1 minute ago

Would Smith & Corbett be the only qualifiers so far ?

RealCrocker5040
12 minutes ago

All of the big guns are coming up bigtime in the lead up to Paris

Beginner Swimmer at 25
21 minutes ago

Kate Douglass fans in shambles 😭

Aragon Son of Arathorne
Reply to  Beginner Swimmer at 25
3 minutes ago

why? she swam her PB at a pro swim series.

I miss the ISL (Go dawgs)
30 minutes ago

Kate Douglass is no longer jumping for joy after the Chikunova article
This is gonna be a great race! Tatjana, KD, Schouten, and whoever else wants to join the sub-2:20 party!

whoisthis
45 minutes ago

oh wow

BigBoiJohnson
59 minutes ago

Wow. If I’m honest I didn’t think we’d see her touch that Olympic Gold Medal-winning former World Record of hers, but to be .06 off it at a mere trials… she’s going to do something special this summer!

Awsi Dooger
Reply to  BigBoiJohnson
26 minutes ago

I’m not surprised. I commented that SwimSwam had her rated ridiculously low in the annual rankings. It was something in the low to mid 20s at least one of the past two years, and behind many swimmers who she towers over in raw ability.

In Las Vegas I quickly learned that nothing is more overrated than current form. The question is how good are you, not how good are you playing. The ultra elite have enormous margin for error and can restore quickly.

Douglass has not swam 100 breaststroke often or seriously enough to defeat Tatjana at 200, IMO. The two races are not unrelated. Notice the different splits in Tatjana’s fastest races. She can vary tempo and urgency… Read more »

Aragon Son of Arathorne
Reply to  Awsi Dooger
1 minute ago

Douglass went 1:06 not too long ago. All glide is what is going to get her the W. That 2:19.3 she did at the pro series was out in a 1:07 low. She’s not going to make it easy for any of them.

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

