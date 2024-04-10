Tatjana Smith (Nee Schoenmaker) Clocks #3 200 Breaststroke Performance All-Time – 2:19.01

2024 SOUTH AFRICAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS (OLYMPIC TRIALS)

26-year-old Tatjana Smith (nee Schoenmaker) already fired off a swift outing of 2:19.92 this morning to lead the heats of the women’s 200m breaststroke. That checked in as the 4th-best time of the Olympic champion’s career.

Flash forward to tonight, however, and Smith dropped nearly an entire second, ultimately getting to the wall in a result of 2:19.01 to put the world on notice ahead of the Paris Games.

Smith split 32.62/34.71/35.80/35.88 to produce the sole time of the field under the 2:23 threshold. The next-closest was Kaylene Corbett who touched in 2:23.71 for silver.

In doing so, she established the 2nd-fastest time of her career and touched only .06 outside of the then-world record-setting performance which garnered her gold in Tokyo.

Russian Evgenia Chikunova since crushed a mark of 2:17.55 to drop the WR down to other-worldly territory. Below is a comparison of splits between the former WR, current WR and Smith’s time tonight.

Current WR – Evgenia Chikunova (RUS), 2:17.55, 2023 Former WR – Tatjana Smith (RSA), 2:18.95, 2021 Smith’s Time

Tonight – 2:19.01 32.13 31.64 32.62 35.15 35.42 34.71 35.19 35.42 35.80 35.08 36.47 35.88

Entering these championships, Smith’s season-best rested at the 2:20.30 she logged at December’s South African World Championship Trials, although she wound up not competing in Doha.

Tatjana Smith‘s Top 5 LCM 200 Breaststroke Performances All-Time

2:18.95 – 2021 Olympic Games 2:19.01 – 2024 South African Olympic Trials 2:19.16 – 2021 Olympic Games (heats) 2:19.33 – 2021 Olympic Games (semi-final) 2:19.92 – 2024 South African Olympic Trials (heats)

Smith also now owns 4 of the top 10 200m breaststroke performances ever. She ranks #1 in the world on the season, overtaking the crown from American Kate Douglass from her semi-final time in Doha.

Top 10 Women’s LCM 200 Breast Performances in History