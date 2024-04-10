Tatjana Smith (Nee Schoenmaker) Clocks #3 200 Breaststroke Performance All-Time – 2:19.01

2024 SOUTH AFRICAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS (OLYMPIC TRIALS)
- Monday, April 8th – Saturday, April 13th
- Newton Park Swimming Pool, Gqeberha, South Africa
- LCM (50m)
26-year-old Tatjana Smith (nee Schoenmaker) already fired off a swift outing of 2:19.92 this morning to lead the heats of the women’s 200m breaststroke. That checked in as the 4th-best time of the Olympic champion’s career.
Flash forward to tonight, however, and Smith dropped nearly an entire second, ultimately getting to the wall in a result of 2:19.01 to put the world on notice ahead of the Paris Games.
Smith split 32.62/34.71/35.80/35.88 to produce the sole time of the field under the 2:23 threshold. The next-closest was Kaylene Corbett who touched in 2:23.71 for silver.
In doing so, she established the 2nd-fastest time of her career and touched only .06 outside of the then-world record-setting performance which garnered her gold in Tokyo.
Russian Evgenia Chikunova since crushed a mark of 2:17.55 to drop the WR down to other-worldly territory. Below is a comparison of splits between the former WR, current WR and Smith’s time tonight.
Entering these championships, Smith’s season-best rested at the 2:20.30 she logged at December’s South African World Championship Trials, although she wound up not competing in Doha.
Tatjana Smith‘s Top 5 LCM 200 Breaststroke Performances All-Time
- 2:18.95 – 2021 Olympic Games
- 2:19.01 – 2024 South African Olympic Trials
- 2:19.16 – 2021 Olympic Games (heats)
- 2:19.33 – 2021 Olympic Games (semi-final)
- 2:19.92 – 2024 South African Olympic Trials (heats)
Smith also now owns 4 of the top 10 200m breaststroke performances ever. She ranks #1 in the world on the season, overtaking the crown from American Kate Douglass from her semi-final time in Doha.
Top 10 Women’s LCM 200 Breast Performances in History
- 2:17.55 – Evgenia Chikunova (RUS), 2023
- 2:18.95 – Tatjana Schoenmaker (RSA), 2021
- 2:19.01 – Tatjana Smith (RSA), 2024
- 2:19.11 – Rikke Moller-Pedersen (DEN), 2013
- 2:19.16 – Tatjana Schoenmaker (RSA), 2021
- 2:19.30 – Kate Douglass (USA), 2024
- 2:19.33 – Tatjana Schoenmaker (RSA), 2021
- 2:19.41 – Yuliya Efimova (RUS), 2013
- 2:19.59 – Rebecca Soni (USA), 2012
- 2:19.61 – Rikke Moller-Pedersen (DEN), 2014
