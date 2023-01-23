Erika Braun Swims 52.55 in the 100 Yard Free at 50-Years Old, Breaks American Record

At the 2023 TAC Titans Polar Plunge, the home team’s Erika Braun torched a new USMS record in the women’s 50-54 100 freestyle. The 50-year-old ripped 52.55, finishing seventh overall. She owned the previous record as well, which stood at 52.77 from May 2022.

In fact, this is the third time that Braun–who qualified for the 2012 Olympic Trials at age 40–has lowered the age group’s 100 freestyle record. She first took the record over in February 2022, beating Fall Willeboordse‘s time of 53.60, which had stood since April 2016. Braun also owns the age group’s 50 freestyle record in 24.19.

Split Comparison – Braun January 2023 vs. May 2022

Braun – January 2023 Braun – May 2022 50 25.61 25.85 100 52.55 (26.94) 52.77 (26.92)

At the Polar Plunge, Braun was out much faster than she was in May at USMS Nationals. That’s what made the difference for her, as she was .02 seconds off her old record’s pace here, coming home in 26.94 as opposed to 26.92.

Braun wasn’t done breaking records though. Less than a week later at the 48th Annual Sunbelt SCY Championships, Jennifer Mihalik (27.58 back), Sharon Taylor (29.32 breast), and Hannah Caron (24.34 fly) teamed with Braun (23.73 free) to break the women’s 25+ 200 medley relay record. They clocked a 1:44.96, getting under the previous record, held by Southern Methodist Masters since 2008, by .05 seconds.

You can watch the record breaking relay race below, courtesy of Mark Rubacky.