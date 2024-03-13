A Nation’s Capital Treasure: Coach John Flanagan’s 50+ Years of Excellence

Swimming podcast feature is courtesy of Champion’s Mojo, a SwimSwam partner.

Legendary swim coach John Flanagan, of the Nation’s Capital Swim Club, has left an indelible mark on thousands of swimmers throughout his illustrious 50-plus-year coaching career with both USA and Masters swimmers. He has coached numerous US National Team members in both pool and open water.

As one of John’s earliest swimmers, dating back to the 1970s, I continue to return almost annually to swim under his guidance as a Masters swimmer. I had the privilege of being John’s first Senior National and Olympic Trials qualifier. Throughout the countless yards and years spent training under his tutelage, I am honored to have contributed to John’s remarkable legacy. While practices were always tough, John’s great sense of caring and of humor was always apparent, making those hard days not so bad.

Beyond developing elite swimming skills, John instilled invaluable life lessons, teaching me resilience in navigating challenges both in and out of the pool. Renowned for his humility, dedication, and integrity, John Flanagan stands as a pillar in the swimming community. Despite coaching esteemed athletes such as Michelle Griglione, Andrew Seliskar, and Janet Hu, John has maintained a low profile within the coaching realm.

Consistently, diligently, and unassumingly, John has exhibited unwavering commitment to his craft for over five decades, shaping not only champions in swimming but also in life. I count myself immensely fortunate and deeply grateful to have had the opportunity to train under John Flanagan’s guidance.

John is a modest individual reluctant to discuss his own accomplishments. Below is a link to an interview I conducted with John following one of his Masters practices. (Please note, while I did express empathy upon learning of his heart attack during the interview, technical difficulties prevented the recording of this segment.)

I invite you to enjoy the on-deck conversation with John Flanagan:

Thank you,

Kelly Palace,

Host of the Champion’s Mojo Podcast

Kelly Palace and Maria Parker are two World Record Setting Masters Athletes & Performance Coaches who share their experiences for the benefit of Masters Athletes who want to get better with age. They bring you conversations with champions, coaches and experts from the sport of swimming and other endurance sports, to help you overcome challenges and be your best. Podcast topics include performance, motivation, mindset, health, wellness and more. You’ll benefit from Champion’s Mojo whether you are a world champion, or brand new adult athlete. Tune in to get the Mojo and bring out your inner champion!

www.ChampionsMojo.com