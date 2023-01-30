Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Erica Sullivan Awarded “Rising Star” by Human Rights Campaign

NC STATE VS. TEXAS

Texas’ Erica Sullivan posted a nation-leading 500 free this weekend (4:35.88), but she’s got a lot more going on than just swimming. The RTF (Radio-Film-TV) major has been diving into her studies as a filmmaker as well as being a student-athlete at UT.

Sullivan founded a student org called the “Longhorn Pride Alliance” and last year was awarded the “Rising Star” honor by the Human Rights Campaign. However, Sullivan was unable to accept the award at the HRC ceremony as she had to go compete in open water that weekend. Sullivan was able to go to the ceremony this year and accept her award in person.

NoFastTwitch
16 minutes ago

Great swimmer, great person. Awesome.

Joel Lin
Reply to  NoFastTwitch
7 minutes ago

👍 huge Erica fan here, as we all should be.

JeahBrah
17 minutes ago

She is remarkable. And it was touching to see that both Carol Capitani and Mitch Dalton went to the ceremony to support her.

