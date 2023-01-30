Carol Capitani on Texas/NC State: “Some of the best fun I’ve ever had at a dual meet”

NC STATE VS. TEXAS

After a Friday night full of lights, music, and fast swims, Texas women head coach Carol Capitani was not only impressed but walked away with one of the best dual meet experiences in her career. Capitani, who’s been coaching well over two decades and headed the UT women since 2012, liked the contrast of Friday night, where it was a fun environment with a roaring crowd that made it easy to get up and swim fast, and Saturday morning, which was back to a normal meet setting with no frills where swimmers had to generate their own energy.