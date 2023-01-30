Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Carol Capitani on Texas/NC State: “Some of the best fun I’ve ever had at a dual meet”

NC STATE VS. TEXAS

After a Friday night full of lights, music, and fast swims, Texas women head coach Carol Capitani was not only impressed but walked away with one of the best dual meet experiences in her career. Capitani, who’s been coaching well over two decades and headed the UT women since 2012, liked the contrast of Friday night, where it was a fun environment with a roaring crowd that made it easy to get up and swim fast, and Saturday morning, which was back to a normal meet setting with no frills where swimmers had to generate their own energy.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!