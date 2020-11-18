Emre’s Emergence: Sakci Shares Journey In Becoming A World-Class Breaststroker

Turkish swimmer Emre Sakci was a relative unknown on the global swimming scene coming into the International Swimming League’s abbreviated season in Budapest, but athletes and fans alike certainly know who he is now.

Sakci, a 23-year-old who trains out of Izmir, his hometown, made his league debut this season with Team Iron, and quickly established himself as one of the best sprint breaststrokers in the world. He set the European Record on multiple occasions in the 50 breast, coming just .04 off of the world record, and also broke the Continental mark in the 100 breast (which has since been broken by Adam Peaty).

In talking with SwimSwam, Sakci discussed what has gotten him to this point, including his relationship with longtime coach Türker Oktay, his performance at last year’s European Short Course Championships, and what his experience was like inside the ISL bubble.

Sakci was first introduced to Oktay at the age of nine by Turkish sports medicine doctor Aylin Çeçen Aksu, with the objective of going to the Olympics already in mind.