Teen Hwang Sun-Woo Crushes Park Tae Hwan’s KOR 100 Free Record – 48.25

2020 KOREAN NATIONAL TEAM TRIALS

Tuesday, November 17th – Friday, November 20th

Gimcheon Indoor Swimming Pool

LCM (50m)

Selection Meet for National Training Center Squad

Day 1 Recap

Results

Following up on an explosive 200m breaststroke performance by Cho Sungjae on day 1 here at the 2020 Korea National Team Trials, another notable national record bit the dust.

17-year-old Hwang Sun-Woo took down Olympic medalist Park Tae Hwan‘s longstanding 100m freestyle national record en route to nabbing told tonight. Hwang hit a time of 48.25, a mark which overtook Park’s 48.42 he put on the books back in 2014.

Splits for Hwang’s swim tonight included 23.38/24.87 to render him the new national record holder, as well as the recipient of KRW 1,000,000 (~USD $1000) in prize money.

After his groundbreaking swim the highschooler said, “Last year, my goal was to make it on the team as a relay member. Now, I’ve adjusted my goal to making it to finals in an individual event.”

We had our sights set on Hwang after the teen fired off a big-time personal best of 48.51 in the 100m free just last month. That outing rendered him as Korea’s 3rd fastest performer all-time and the 10th fastest performer in Asian swimming history.

However, with Hwang’s new 48.25 national record, he has now become the 4th fastest 100m freestyle swimmer in Asian history.

Top 5 Asian Men Performers in LCM 100 Freestyle

Ning Zetao (CHN), 47.56 2014 Katsumi Nakamura (JPN), 47.87 2018 He Junyi (CHN), 48.10 2019 Hwang Sun-Woo (KOR) 48.25 2020 Joseph Schooling (SGP), 48.27 2016

For additional perspective, Hwang’s 48.25 time tonight would lay waste to the U.S. National Age Group Record for 17-18 males, which is currently standing at the 48.78 Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel logged in 2015.