Emma Sticklen and Dakota Luther Post NCAA-Leading 200 Fly Times At 1:51.37 and 1:51.58

NC STATE VS. TEXAS – DAY 2

En route to a decisive victory over NC State, Texas junior Emma Sticklen and Texas senior Dakota Luther recorded the top two fastest 200 fly times in the NCAA this season.

Sticklen’s swim notably comes after setting a huge best time in the 100 fly yesterday, where she swam a 49.79 to become the 8th-fastest performer in history.

Sticklen won the event in 1:51.37, just a few tenths quicker than Luther who posted a 1:51.58. Sticklen got the edge on her teammate in the opening 100, as she took it out in 53.17. Luther was more conservative in the front half with a 53.53, but out-split Sticklen in the back half by 0.15.

Sticklen’s swim marks season best time by almost 3 seconds and improves on her personal best time she set at last season’s NCAA Championships by nearly a tenth. Luther also dipped below her personal best time of 1:51.64, also set at NCAAs last spring.

The only other athlete who has broken the 1:52 barrier this season is fellow Longhorn Kelly Pash, who swam a 1:51.96 at the Minnesota Invite in December. Pash did not compete in the event today.

Top 5 200 Fly Performances (2022-2023):