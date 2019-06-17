Ellie Marquardt Talks Weekend of Successful Racing at Charlotte Ultra (Video)

2019 CHARLOTTE ULTRA MEET

June 13th-16th, 2019

Charlotte, North Carolina

LCM (50m) pool

On the first day of competition at the 2019 Charlotte Ultra, 17-year-old Ellie Marquardt won the women’s 800 freestyle in 8:52.98, blowing away her 2017 best time of 9:13.45.

The following day in the Friday finals session, Marquardt and NC State’s Kathleen Moore tied for first in the women’s 400 meter freestyle, recording times of 4:15.60. For Marquardt, it was a best time by .19, whereas for Moore, it was a best time by about half-a-second. Marquardt and Moore both barely touched the wall ahead of Virginia’s Paige Madden, who took 3rd in 4:15.68. For Madden, the swim was about 4 seconds slower than her lifetime best.

On Sunday, Marquardt won the ‘B’ final of the women’s 100 freestyle in 58.26, and later took 6th in the 200 IM in a 2:23.20, a 1.5-second drop from her previous lifetime best. When the meet was over, SwimSwam caught up with Marquardt to talk about her improvements and plans for the rest of the summer.