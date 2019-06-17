Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ellie Marquardt Talks Weekend of Successful Racing at Charlotte Ultra (Video)

2019 CHARLOTTE ULTRA MEET

On the first day of competition at the 2019 Charlotte Ultra, 17-year-old Ellie Marquardt won the women’s 800 freestyle in 8:52.98, blowing away her 2017 best time of 9:13.45.

The following day in the Friday finals session, Marquardt and NC State’s Kathleen Moore tied for first in the women’s 400 meter freestyle, recording times of 4:15.60. For Marquardt, it was a best time by .19, whereas for Moore, it was a best time by about half-a-second. Marquardt and Moore both barely touched the wall ahead of Virginia’s Paige Madden, who took 3rd in 4:15.68. For Madden, the swim was about 4 seconds slower than her lifetime best.

On Sunday, Marquardt won the ‘B’ final of the women’s 100 freestyle in 58.26, and later took 6th in the 200 IM in a 2:23.20, a 1.5-second drop from her previous lifetime best. When the meet was over, SwimSwam caught up with Marquardt to talk about her improvements and plans for the rest of the summer.

