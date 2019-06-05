Shymanovich, Efimova Headline Sprint-Heavy Psychs for Mare Nostrum – Monaco

2019 MARE NOSTRUM – MONACO

The Mare Nostrum series kicks off on Saturday in Monaco, the first of three stops. With plenty of money on the line, this first stop features plenty of international stars, including a bevy of sprinters. Part of why that may be is the added prize money for shootouts for winners in the 50’s.

PRIZE MONEY

The top three will be awarded set prizes, while there are bonus coins for meet, series, European, and world records should any be broken. Here’s the breakdown, in euros:

Regular event

1st place – 350

2nd place – 200

3rd place – 100

Shootout (50’s)

1st place – 600 2nd place – 300

Meet record

600

Series record

750

European record

3,000

World record

15,000

PREVIEW

WOMEN’S

On the women’s side, Yulia Efimova of Russia leads the way in the breaststrokes. She fell short to Lilly King last weekend at the final stop of the FINA Champions Series, but she’s the heavy favorite in all three breaststrokes at this meet. She’ll still face some strong competitors, like Spaniards Jessica Vall and Marina Garcia as well as GBR’s Siobhan Marie O’Connor.

O’Connor will go to battle in the 200 IM with American standout Madisyn Cox, as the two are seeded at 2:09’s with no other swimmer seeded under 2:14.

A strong group of Russian women joins Efimova: freestyler Veronika Andrusenko, butterflier Svetlana Chimrova, and sprint freestyler/backstroker Mariia Kameneva. South African record-holder Erin Gallagher, Hong Kong record-holder Siobhan Haughey, and rising American talent Natalie Hinds add more depth in the sprint free.

MEN’S

On the men’s side, breaststroke star Ilya Shymanovich, GBR’s James Guy, World Record-holder Andrii Govorov, Japan’s Daiya Seto and American sprinter Michael Andrew are the headlining talents.

Guy is entered in the 50/100 fly and 100/200 free. The 2015 200 free World Champion has yet to crack the top 5 in the world rankings in his best events, and this will be a great chance for him to put down some strong times. Seto will look to sweep the IM’s, the only two events he’s entered in.

Shymanovich is far-and-away the top sprint breaststroke talent here. His 58.29 in the 100 from March made him the 2nd-fastest performer of all time, and the time is just four tenths behind world record-holder and season leader Adam Peaty (57.87). A strong breaststroke field also includes Andrew, Russian Kirill Prigoda, German Marco Koch, Lithuanian Giedrus Titenis, Japan’s Yasuhiro Koseki, Brazilian Felipe Lima, and American Nic Fink, among others.

Andrew will meet Govorov in the 50 free and 50 fly, while Andrew is also entered in the 100 fly, 100 free, 100 breast, and 100 back. Sprinters Vladislav Grinev (the world leader in the 100 free) and Bruno Fratus add more speed to the field.

A contingent of other Americans will be in attendance, too, for the men. Cal Aquatics is bringing Tom Shields, Ryan Hoffer, Matthew Josa, Reece Whitley, and Justin Lynch. Athens Bulldogs will bring Camden Murphy and Clayton Forde, while Tennessee Aquatics will be represented by Walker Higgins (though he swims at UGA with Forde and Murphy collegiately).