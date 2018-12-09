Duncan Scott Talks Juggling Uni & Training

2018 SCOTTISH SHORT COURSE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2018 Scottish Short Course National Championships finished up in Edinburgh tonight, with the University of Stirling snagging the ‘Top Club’ award. Stirling collected a total of 1452 points, with Edinburgh finishing runner-up in 956 points, while City of Glasgow Swim Team rounded out the top 3 in 620.60 points.

Helping Stirling along with its overall team victory was 2016 Olympic medalist Duncan Scott. The 21-year-old won the men’s 200m freestyle, clocking a time of 1:43.09 to win by well over a second. His personal best and Scottish national standard rests at the 1:42.47 produced at this meet 2 years ago. His time this evening sits Scott just outside the top 10 performers in the world this season.

Edinburgh’s Tain Bruce, who scored a new National Record last night in the 100m fly, carried her momentum into tonight’s 50m fly race for gold. The 20-year-old fired off a winning time of 26.43 to top the podium ahead of 17-year-old Ellesmere Titan Freya Anderson. Anderson touched in 26.63 for runner-up.

Stephen Clegg clocked a new World Record in the men’s S12 50m butterfly in 25.30, while Scott Quin established a new SB14 World Record in the men’s 200m breaststroke in 2:19.66.

Here from Scott, Bruce, Clegg and more in the below videos, courtesy of Scottish Swimming.

 

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!