Duncan Scott Lowers Own British 100 Free Record To 47.87

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Just when things were looking a little bit bleak at the British Swimming Championships in terms of swimmers achieving the stiff selection standards for this summer’s World Championships, Olympic medalist Duncan Scott stole the show to end night 3.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games Champion in the men’s 100m free event brought the Tollcross house down, clocking a winning effort of 47.87 to lay waste to the field and dip under the 48.00 QT. His time lowers his own British National Record and Scottish National Record that was on the books as 47.90 from the 2017 World Championships.

Tonight, Scott opened in 23.10 and closed in a 24.77, aided by a tremendous underwater at the turn that left competitors in the dust.

With his performance, Scott becomes just the 3rd man in the world this season to have produced a sub-48 second time, sitting 3rd in the rankings behind Russia’s Vladislav Grinev and Australia’s Olympic champion from 2016 Kyle Chalmers.

As a testament to the 21-year-old University of Stirling swimmer’s versatility, Scott already took the 200m fly silver medal here in Glasgow and will also be racing the 200m free, 200m IM and 100m fly, according to the start lists.