Duke, UNC Set To Host Nike Invitational This Weekend

The Duke and North Carolina men’s and women’s swimming teams are set to host the annual Janis Hape Dowd Carolina College Nike Invitational this weekend in Durham and Chapel Hill.

Action begins with 10 a.m. preliminaries and 6 p.m. finals Friday at the Tar Heels’ Koury Natatorium. North Carolina will also play host to Sunday’s events, beginning with preliminaries at 10 a.m. and finals at 5 p.m. The Blue Devils’ Taishoff Aquatics Pavilion will serve as the venue for Saturday’s competition, which features preliminaries at 10 a.m. and finals at 6 p.m.

A parking alert will be in effect Saturday due to the Duke men’s basketball game at 1 p.m. in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Public parking for the swim meet will be available in the Blue Zone while guests with disabilities will be able to park in the Card Gym Lot from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m., and in the Edens Lot after 10 a.m.

Loaded Field Headed to the Triangle

This weekend’s meet will feature swimmers from host schools Duke and North Carolina, as well as Florida, Florida State, James Madison, NC State, Old Dominion, South Carolina, Towson, UNC Wilmington and William & Mary.

The meet will not feature team scoring but will include C, B and A championship finals each evening with up to eight finalists in each heat.

Friday’s events include the 500-yard freestyle, 200 individual medley, and 50 freestyle, as well as the 200 freestyle and 400 medley relays in the evening. Saturday’s action will feature the 400 individual medley, 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke and 100 backstroke as well as the 200 medley and 800 freestyle relays, while the 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 200 butterfly, 1,650 freestyle and the 400 freestyle relay are all on tap for Sunday.

Moving On Up

Both Duke squads moved up in the TYR/CSCAA Division I national polls this week after turning in historic dual meet victories over North Carolina Saturday. The Blue Devil women jumped four spots to No. 18 while the men cracked the top 25 for the second time on the season, coming in at No. 23.

The Janis Hape Dowd Carolina College Nike Invitational field will feature swimmers from six other ranked programs, including top-ranked NC State, No. 6 Florida and No. 21 Florida State on the men’s side and No. 7 NC State, No. 19 Florida and No. 23 North Carolina on the women’s side.

Click here for the full TYR/CSCAA Division I poll.

Blue Devils Collect Weekly Accolades

Duke’s performances against the Tar Heels netted several individuals weekly honors, as Evan Moretti was named the ACC Men’s Diver of the Week and Max St. George the ACC Co-Men’s Swimmer of the Week. Moretti claimed the men’s one-meter springboard competition and took second on the three-meter board while St. George swept both men’s backstroke races Saturday in Chapel Hill.

Moretti and freshman diver Nathaniel Hernandez were also recognized as the Ronald McDonald House Charities Duke Student-Athletes of the Week after combining to win both men’s springboard diving events against the Tar Heels.

Looking Ahead

The Blue Devils have begun to prepare for the upcoming ACC Swimming & Diving Championships, which will be hosted by Georgia Tech in Atlanta. The women’s swimming and all diving events will be contested Monday, Feb. 13 through Thursday, Feb. 16, while the men’s swimming events are set for Monday, Feb. 27 through Thursday, March 2.

News courtesy of Duke Athletics.