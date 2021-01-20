Dryland Swimming Workouts #202 – Static Core

SwimSwam has been posting a daily swimming workout to help inspire swim coaches around the world who are looking for new ideas to try with their swimmers. Last year, SwimSwam posted over 200 daily dryland workouts for swimmers which could be done at home. Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and ever-changing restrictions to pool and gym access, we’re bringing the series back for bi-weekly posts. These workouts will be designed to be done around the house. Some will use basic equipment, like medicine balls or stretch cords, while others will be all body-weight exercises.

These workouts are provided for informational purposes only.

See more at-home training ideas on our At Home Swim Training page here

CORE DAY

Today’s workout will be focused on keeping the core muscles. The core is a vitally important muscles group for swimming, as it allows swimmers to hold tight lines both for streamlines and in the actual strokes themselves. Today’s core workout will be timed, and focus mostly on static exercises.

WARMUP

5-10 minutes of whole body stretching

30 seconds arm circles

30 seconds leg swings

30 seconds jumping jacks

WORKOUT:

:30 plank

:30 flutter kick

:30 V sit

:30 rest

:45 Plank

:45 flutter kick

:45 V sit

:30 rest

1:00 plank

1:00 flutter kick

1:00 V sit

If you’re still looking for more work, repeat the entire workout.

COOLDOWN:

Finish up this workout with static stretching to loosen up. Remember to get some protein within 30 minutes of concluding the workout, and remember to drink plenty of water.