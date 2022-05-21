Division II National Runner-Up Landon Driggers Announces Transfer to Tennessee

Landon Driggers, who spent his freshman season of college swimming Division II at the University of Indianapolis, announced via Instagram that he would be transferring to the University of Tennessee to swim DI.

So excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Tennessee! It has been a journey getting here, so I want to thank everyone who has helped me along the way, especially this past year. My family, coaches, friends, teammates, this is a group victory. Special thanks to all the coaches at University of Tennessee for this opportunity. Can’t wait for this next chapter of life with such a great program!!🍊 #rockytop #govols

Driggers competed for Indianapolis during the 2020-21 season. At DII NCAAs, he placed second in the 400 IM (3:47.73), second in the 200 back (1:44.75), 18th in the 2oo IM (1:48.94), and 27th in the 100 back (49.64). However, he did not swim collegiately in the 2021-22 season and instead represented the Rio Salado Swim club, his former club, at various meets this year.

Lifetime Best Times (Yards):

400 IM: 3:47.56

200 Back: 1:44.57

200 IM: 1:47.56

100 Back: 49.60

In March 2022 at the Austin Speedo Sectionals, Driggers swam personal best times in the 400 IM, 200 back, and 200 IM. His 200 back time would have been the second-fastest amongst the Tennessee men for 2021-22, his 200 IM would have been fourth-fastest, and his 400 IM time would have been the fastest on the team. In addition, his 200 back time would have made the ‘C’ finals at the 2022 SEC Championships, while his 400 IM time would make the ‘B’ final.

The Tennessee men placed third at SECs and 18th at NCAAs this season. They had two individual scorers: Jordan Crooks, who placed third in the 50 free and fifth in the 100 free, and Jarel Dillard, who was eighth in the 100 breast.