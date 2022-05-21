Australian Roster Update: Gough, Yang, And Johnson Book Tickets To Budapest

2022 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 4 of Australian trials saw three new swimmers qualify individually for the 2022 FINA World Championships team. The women’s 200 back, men’s 200 fly, men’s 400 IM, women’s 1500 free, and men’s 100 free saw both new roster additions and swimmers already on the team adding more events to their lineup.

Kaylee McKeown won the women’s 200 back, qualifying for worlds in her third individual event after the 100 back and 400 IM. Tomorrow, she is set to swim the 200 IM. Mollie O’Callaghan came in second behind her, making the team in her fourth individual after qualifying in the 100/200 free and the 100 back.

In the men’s 200 fly, Bowen Gough qualified for worlds by placing first. The race was redemption for him, as he just missed the Olympic team in the same event last year when he finished third at 2021 trials. However, he was the only swimmer in the race under the FINA ‘A’ cut, meaning none of his other competitors will be selected onto the Worlds team in this event.

Brendon Smith and Se-Bom Lee, the two qualifiers in the men’s 200 IM, both added the 400 IM to their worlds schedule as they went 1-2 in the race.

Women’s 800 free champion Lani Pallister made it a distance event sweep when she won the 1500 free as well, qualifying for her second individual event at worlds. Moesha Johnson, who is already on the Worlds team in open water, placed second behind Pallister to qualify for her first pool event.

Finally, in the men’s 100 free, William Yang emerged victories and made the worlds team. Zac Incerti, who won the 200 free yesterday, qualified second. Flynn Southam, Jack Cartwright, Matt Temple, and Dylan Andrea finished in third, fourth, fifth, and sixth respectively and all have a chance of being selected onto the team in the 4×100 free relay.

Holly Barratt won the women’s 50 fly, although the 50 stroke races at this meet are not selection races. Whether Barratt will make the team or not in this event will be up to Swimming Australia’s discretion.

Australian World Championships Tentative Individual Qualifiers Through Day 4:

*Kyle Chalmers has previously stated he would not be competing at this summer’s World Championships; with his opting out, Cody Simpson would be the next in line for a possible slot as the men’s 2nd 100m butterfly qualifier. However, Chalmers has recently indicated that he’s reconsidering that decision.

**Ariarne Titmus has said she won’t swim at the World Championships, which would move Madi Wilson into the second individual spot in the women’s 200 free.