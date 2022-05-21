2022 Mare Nostrum Tour Monaco: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2022 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR

We begin the 2022 Mare Nostrum Tour with our first finals session from Monaco, where swimmers are vying for prize money, meet titles, and confidence-boosting swims ahead of next month’s World Championships.

This particular stop on the 3-city tour is also offering up a €15,000 prize for the first world record broken at the meet, provided it’s in an ‘A’ final or in one of the final two rounds of the sprint knockouts. That gives these athletes extra incentive to put up something special with just two days of competition here in which to do so.

As mentioned, the 50’s of each stroke are being contested in a knockout format, with the men’s and women’s fields racing in cutthroat consecutive races with the field being dwindled down from 8 to 4 and finally just 2. That final head-to-head takes place during tomorrow’s session.

MEN’S 400 FREE – FINAL

South Africa’s Matt Sates raced his way to the first official gold of the 2022 Mare Nostrum Tour. The 18-year-old clocked a time of 3:49.27 to represent the only swimmer of this men’s 400m free final to get under the 3:50 threshold, with his time checking in as just off his own lifetime best.

The former Georgia Bulldog owns a career-quickest of 3:49.37 from the South African Championships just last month, the same meet at which he logged FINA ‘A’ cuts in the 200m free and 200m IM.

Tonight’s silver medalist was 19-year-old Antonio Djakovic of Switzerland who touched in 3:50.65 while Estonia’s Kregor Zirk posted 3:51.71 to round out the top 3.

Zirk owns the Estonian national record with the 3:47.05 he produced at last year’s Olympic Games while Djakovic also is a national record holder for his nation. The reigning 400m free Short Course World Championships bronze medalist, Djakovic has been as fast as 3:45.82, also at the Olympic Games.

WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINAL

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 200 BREAST – FINAL

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 100 FREE – FINAL

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – FINAL

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 200 FLY – FINAL

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINAL

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 100 BACK – FINAL

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

Sprint Skins Quarterfinals: