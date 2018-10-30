Details Revealed For 2019 British Swimming Championships

British Swimming has released details surrounding the 2019 British Swimming Championships, the meet serving as the nation’s selection for the 2019 European Youth Olympic Festival, the 2019 European Junior Championships, the 2019 World Junior Championships and the 2019 World Championships.

The 6-day British Swimming Championships are slated for April 16th – April 21st at Tollcross International Swimming Centre. The competition will include a 3-final format, including an Open Final containing the 8 fastest qualifiers of each event, irrespective of age; a Transitional Final containing the next fastest 8 competitors born 1996 or later; as well as a Junior Final containing ages mirroring those of World and European Junior Championships).

Although the Championships are technically ‘open’, where competitors from any country affiliated to FINA can race in prelims, only British swimmers are able to advance to the finals. Additionally, only qualification times achieved in a 50m pool are accepted for entry; no converted times will be accepted.

Below is the schedule of events for the 2019 British Swimming Championships. You will also find the qualification times for the meet below as well, with the closing date of entries being March 22nd.