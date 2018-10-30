Abbie Dolan Throws Down 1:46.7 200 Free In ND/Purdue Dual

PURDUE vs NOTRE DAME

Friday, October 26th

South Bend, IN

Short Course Yards

Results

Notre Dame posted men’s and women’s victories against Purdue on Friday, October 26th in South Bend. Junior Abbie Dolan led the way for the Fighting Irish, posting victories in the 100 and 200 free. In the 100 free, Dolan touched the wall in 49.60, winning the event by nearly 1.5 seconds. In the 200, Dolan blasted a 1:46.72 to claim victory, marking the 9th fastest time in the NCAA this season. ND freshman Sinead Eksteen came in 2nd on the 200, posting a 1:50.59. Dolan also split 22.64 to anchor the winning women’s 200 medley relay (1:40.18), and led of the winning 400 free relay (3:22.69) in 49.92.

Cailey Grunhard earned a win for ND, posting a speedy 54.43 to win the women’s 100 fly, leading a 1-2-3 finish by ND. Rachel Witttmer Came in 2nd (55.14), and Erin Sheehan came in 3rd (55.22). Alice Treuth swam to victory in the women’s 200 back, hitting the wall in 1:57.33, beating out teammate Bayley Stewart (1:57.92).

Lindsay Stone continued to clean up in the distance events for the Fighting Irish. In the 1000, Stone swam a 9:55.88 to win by 7 seconds. She then posted a 4:51.48 to win the 500, with Sinead Eksteen coming in 2nd at 4:53.37. ND had a tight 1-2 finish in the 200 fly as well. Nikki Smith got her hands on the wall first, clocking a 1:59.60, followed very closely by Luciana Thomas, Who finished in 1:59.68.

In the men’s meet, Zach Yeadon led the way with wins in the 200 and 500 free. In the 200, Yeadon posted a 1:37.83, just a couple tenths off his season best. ND went 1-2-3-4 in the 200, with Marci Barta coming in 2nd (1:38.46), Aaron Schultz coming in 3rd (1:40.62), and Andrew Winton coming in 4th (1:42.31). Yeadon went on the win the 500, posting a 4:22.31 for the 6th fastest time in the NCAA so far this season. Barta came in 2nd, posting a speedy 4:26.81. Barta also won the 200 IM with a 1:49.31.

Zachary Smith posted a 1:48.98 to win the 200 fly for the Fighting Irish, with Max Miranda (ND) coming in 2nd at 1:49.44. Jack Montesi swam a 1:48.54 to claim victory in the 200 back, coming in 2nd in the 100 back (48.94) to Purdue’s Joe Young (48.78). Tabahn Afrik claimed a double event win, going 20.45 to win the 50 free, and 44.64 to win the 100 free.

PRESS RELEASE – NOTRE DAME:

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — The Notre Dame swimming and diving program opened their home season as they hosted in-state rival Purdue for a dual meet. Both teams swept the Boilermakers, as the women scored 190 points to their 110, while then men won 168-132.



The team led off with a strong first-place finish in the 200 medley relay, as the women’s relay team made up of Carly Quast, Meaghan O’Donnell, Cailey Grunhard and Abbie Dolan finished in 1:40.18. The men’s relay teams took second and third to continue the hot start for the Irish.



In total, the two teams combined for 21 first place finishes (twelve from the women and nine on the men’s side), including a record six-straight as the men won the 200 fly, 50 free, 100 free, 200 back, 200 breast and 500 free. The six-straight was highlighted by Tabahn Afrik, who took two of those top spots in back-to-back events. First, in the 50 free, Afrik swam a 20.45 before posting a time of 44.54 in the 100 free. Through 32 events on the night, the Irish swimmers and divers finished in the top-three on 56 separate occasions.



“It was a great effort by both our teams today on both ends of the pool,” head coach Mike Litzinger said. “Our men rose to the occasion again today and put us in a great spot.”



The women also went on a win-streak, topping the board in four-straight events to start the meet. Following a first place finish in the 200 medley relay, Lindsay Stone won her third consecutive race 1,000 yards or more. She finished the 1,000 free with a time of 9:55.88. Abbie Dolan and Bailey Stewart continued the Irish run, finishing first in the 200 free and 100 back, respectively.



Dolan led the Irish, out-touching her opponents at the wall on three occasions. As the anchor of the medley relay, she helped her team to a 1:40.18 finishing time. Shortly after, she posted a 200 free time of 1:46.72. She finished her stellar night with a time of 49.50 in the 100 free. She was also the leadoff member of the 400 free relay team that took first-overall, with a time of 3:22.59.



“Our women, as always, swam and dove today like a team. We were very solid in all areas, and our depth carried the day,” Litzinger went on. “Abbie DOlan and Lindsay Stone led the way tonight. Erin Isol and Annie Weise took care of business on the diving end of the pool.”



The women divers took first and third in both the three-meter and one-meter diving events. Annie Weise finished first in the women’s three-meter dive, scoring a total of 316.5 while Erin Isola came in third. Claire Andrews led the one-meter event, recording a team best score of 280.12 while Kelly Straub finished third.



Afrik and Zach Yeadon led the men’s side in first-place individual finishes, boasting two apiece. Yeadon led the Irish to their first win of the night, finishing the 200 free in 1:37.83. He also topped the boards in the 500 free, touching the wall in 4:22.31. Afrik came out on top in the 50 and 100 free events. The two were also a part of the 400 free relay team to take first-place, finishing in 2:59.02.



“Zach Yeadon was great again, as was Tabahn Afrik and Will Cumberland,” he added. “We are looking forward to being home again next weekend.”



WOMEN’S TOP-FIVE FINISHERS:

200 Medley Relay

1st – 1:40.18 – Carly Quast, Meaghan O’Donnell, Cailey Grunhard, Abbie Dolan

4th – 1:43.93 – Bailey Stewart, Sammie Eyolfson, Erin Sheehan, Katie Smith



1000 Free

1st – 9:55.88 – Lindsay Stone

3rd – 10:27.18 – Sammy Steigerwald



200 Free

1st – 1:46.72 – Abbie Dolan

2nd – 1:50.59 – Sinead Eksteen

5th – 1:51.92 – Skylar Fore



100 Back

1st – 54.80 – Bailey Stewart

4th – 55.48 – Alice Treuth

5th – 55.61 – Carly Quast



100 Breast

2nd – 1:02.42 – Meaghan O’Donnell

4th – 1:04.35 – Sarah Nickolls



200 Fly

1st – 1:59.60 – Nikki Smith

2nd – 1:59.68 – Luciana Thomas

5th – 2:04.15 – Erin Sheehan



50 Free

2nd – 23.49 – Sofia Revilak

3rd – 23.50 – Rachel Whittmer

4th – 23.52 – Cailey Grunhard

5th – 23.69 – Katie Smith



100 Free

1st – 49.50 – Abbie Dolan

3rd – 51.13 – Lauren Heller

4th – 51.15 – Skylar Fore



200 Back

1st – 1:57.33 – Alice Treuth

2nd – 1:57.92 – Bayley Stewart

4th – 2:00.57 – Kyra Sarazen



200 Breast

3rd – 2:18.92 – Meagan O’Donnell

4th – 2:20.57 – Sarah Nicholls

5th – 2:21.77 – Sammie Eyolfson



500 Free

1st – 4:51.48 – Lindsay Stone

2nd – 4:53.37 – Sinead Eksteen

4th – 5:02.09 – Madeline LaPorte



100 Fly

1st – 54.43 – Cailey Grunhard

2nd – 55:14 – Rachel Wittmer

3rd – 55.22 – Erin Sheehan

5th – 55.73 – Nikki Smith



200 IM

2nd – 2:05.48 – Luciana Thomas

5th – 2:08.42 – Erin Sheehan



400 Free Relay

1st – 3:22.59 – Abbie Dolan, Skylar Fore, Cailey Grunhard, Carly Quast

3rd – 3:27.05 – Lauren Heller, Sofia Revilak, Sinead Eksteen, Rachel Wittmer

5th – 3:32.70 – Katie Smith, Alice Treuth, Kelly Jacob, Madeline LaPorte



3 Meter Diving

1st – 316.50 – Annie Wiese

3rd – 298.50 – Erin Isola

4th – 288.90 – Kelly Straub



1 Meter Diving

1st – 280.12 – Claire Andrews

3rd – 277.05 – Kelly Straub

5th – 266.40 – Annie Wiese



MEN’S TOP-FIVE FINISHERS:

200 Medley Relay

2nd – 1:29.68 – Jack Montesi, Steven Shek, Zachary Smith, Tabahn Afrik

3rd – 1:30.46 – Brendan Santana, Matthew Limbacher, Matt Grauslys, Aaron Schultz

5th – 1:34.27 – Joe Turk, Josh Bottelberghe, Jack Russell, Dan Fujan



1000 Free

2nd – 9:28.22 – Sadler McKeen

3rd – 9:33.12 – Will Cumberland



200 Free

1st – 1:37.83 – Zach Yeadon

2nd – 1:38.46 – Marci Barta

3rd – 1:40.62 – Aaron Schultz

4th – 1:42.31 – Andrew Winton



100 Back

2nd – 48.94 – Jack Montesi

5th – 51.45 – Nick Milikich



100 Breast

2nd – 56.70 – Steven Shek

3rd – 56.93 – Matthew Limbacher

4th – 57.01 – Josh Bottelberghe

5th – 58.13 – Rex Riley



200 Fly

1st – 1:48.98 – Zachary Smith

2nd – 1:49.44 – Max Miranda

4th – 1:51.69 – Matt Grauslys



50 Free

1st – 20.45 – Tabahn Afrik



100 Free

1st – 44.54 – Tabahn Afrik

5th – 46.08 – Aaron Schultz



200 Back

1st – 1:48.54 – Jack Montesi

2nd – 1:49.07 – Sadler McKeen

3rd – 1:49.97 – Will Cumberland

5th – 1:52.44 – Joe Turk



200 Breast

1st – 2:02.87 – Josh Bottelberghe

2nd – 2:04.56 – Andrew Winton

3rd – 2:05.56 – Steven Shek

5th – 2:07.86 – Matthew Limbacher



500 Free

1st – 4:22.31 – Zach Yeadon

2nd – 4:26.81 – Marc Barta

4th – 4:33.17 – Max Miranda



100 Fly

2nd – 48.87 – Zachary Smith

4th – 50.31 – Matt Grauslys

5th – 50.66 – Brendan Santana



200 IM

1st – 1:49.13 – Marc Barta

2nd – 1:51.59 – Andrew Winton

3rd – 1:52.50 – Will Cumberland

4th – 1:53.51 – Nick Milikich



400 Free Relay

1st – 2:59.02 – Tabahn Afrik, Zach Yeadon, Aaron Schultz, Sadler McKeen

4th – 3:06.95 – Dan Fujan, Jack Montesi, Steven Shek, Zachary Smith

5th – 3:09.59 – Dan Bannon, Brendan Santana, Max Miranda, Josh Bottelberghe



1 Meter Diving

4th – 278.92 – Austin Flaute

5th – 244.72 – Cristian Herrera



3 Meter Diving

3rd – 311.32 – Austin Flaute

4th – 262.27 – Cristian Herrera

5th – 253.95 – David Petrison



Up Next For The Irish

The Irish return to Rolfs Aquatic Center next Friday, November 2, as they host Pitt and Virginia Tech in a two day dual meet. The first event will begin Friday at 5 p.m. They will run half the events before breaking until 11 a.m. Saturday, November 3.

PRESS RELEASE – PURDUE:

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Sweeps of the men’s springboard diving events and women’s breaststroke events helped the Boilermakers post a combined 11 victories, but the Purdue swimming & diving teams dropped both sides of their dual meet opener at Notre Dame on Friday.

The No. 25 Purdue men won four of the first five events, but were only victorious in one additional race the rest of the meet. Meanwhile, the No. 18 Fighting Irish had at least the top two finishers in six swimming events. That was ultimately the difference in the 157-126 final score.

Jinq En Phee (100) and Cady Farlow (200) teamed up for the sweep of the women’s breaststroke events for Purdue. Seniors Danielle Auckley (50 free) and Taite Kitchel (200 IM) also won events, but No. 13 Notre Dame improved to 5-0-1 in dual results this season with a 190-110 victory.

Joe Cifelli accounted for the springboard diving sweep on the men’s side. He teamed with Brandon Loschiavo and Ben Bramley to give the Boilermakers at least a 1-2 finish on both 1-meter and 3-meter.

Phee’s winning time of 1:01.73 in the 100 breast accounted for Purdue’s first NCAA provisional qualifying (B Cut) time of the season. An All-American in the event as a sophomore last season, she’ll represent the Boilermakers at the inaugural ACC/Big Ten Challenge at the Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center next month.

Joe Young was victorious in the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly while also contributing to the victorious 200 medley relay to open the meet. Trent Pellini followed Young on medley relay quartet and later won the 100 breast.

Nick McDowell won the 1,000 free at Notre Dame for the second time in his career. Nikola Bjelajac was the runner-up in both freestyle sprints. Purdue accounted for a combined seven of the top nine finishers in the men’s 50 and 100 free. But UND’s Tabahn Afrik succeeded in sweeping the freestyle sprints.

The Notre Dame dual meet represented Purdue’s second weekend of competition this season. The Boilermakers posted team season-best times or scores in a combined 24 of the 32 events.

Purdue returns to action Nov. 2 when its hosts Tennessee and Wisconsin for a triple dual. The special Friday matinee meet is slated to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET.