Des Moines Day 3: Litherland Scratches 200FR, Flickinger Keeps Triple

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Jay Litherland scratched the 200 free B final to focus on the 400 IM, while Hali Flickinger will remain in all three of her A finals on night 3 of the Des Moines Pro Swim Series.

Flickinger will swim the 200 free, 200 back and 400 IM in what could be a brutal finals session. On the other hand, she’s seeded inside the top three in all three races (1st in the 400 IM; 2nd in the 200 back; 3rd in the 200 free) and has a shot to make a major payday. If she holds her seeds in all three, she’ll earn $3000 in prize money, and Flickinger is also leading the prelims bonus race for another $1500. She’ll get that cash haul if no one beats her 200 fly prelims swim in FINA points in any of tomorrow’s prelims events.

Litherland will focus on the 400 IM, where he’s the top seed.

The other major scratch is Northwestern’s Calypso Sheridan from the 200 back. Sheridan was the third qualifier this morning, but also qualified fourth in the 400 IM one event later. Sheridan is still a collegiate swimmer, so the prize money is less important.

Scratches from A & B finals tonight: