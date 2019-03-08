Cal Advances 16 A Finalists, Arizona Advances 8 on Day 3 of Pac-12s

2019 MEN’S PAC-12 CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Note: We forgot to mention yesterday that although there are C finals at this meet, the C finals are non-scoring.

The Cal men jumped to the top of the standings on day 2 of the 2019 Pac-12 Men’s Swimming & Diving Championship. Stanford remained in 2nd place, while ASU’s pre-meet diving scores held them in 3rd. Cal has put themsselves in position to extend their lead on day 3, with an additional 16 A finalists earned on Thursday morning. Cal will have 4 swimmers in both the 400 IM and 100 back A finals. Andrew Seliskar is the top seed in the 200 free, Zheng Quah is the top seed in the 100 fly, and Reece Whitley is the top seed in the 100 breast, all representing Cal.

Beyond Cal, it appears based on the number of finalists that Arizona may jump ahead of Arizona State for 3rd tonight, while Utah and USC seem to be locked in a battle for 5th. Arizona notched just one less scoring finalist than Cal, outpacing Arizona State significantly. Stanford looks like it shouldn’t be in too much danger of being threatened for 2nd, since they currently have a significant lead built.

TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 2 (INCLUDING ALL DIVING):

Cal – 342 Stanford- 308 ASU – 248 Arizona- 223 USC- 176 Utah – 169

A/B/C FINALISTS, BY EVENT:

400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down California 4 0 0 California 3 2 1 California 2 0 1 California 3 0 0 California 4 2 0 Arizona 3 1 0 Arizona 2 1 1 Arizona 1 4 0 Arizona 0 2 0 Arizona 2 2 1 Stanford 1 4 0 Stanford 1 1 0 Stanford 2 2 0 Stanford 2 2 0 Stanford 1 2 1 Arizona State 0 1 3 Arizona State 1 1 0 Arizona State 1 1 3 Arizona State 1 1 3 Arizona State 1 1 1 USC 0 1 1 USC 1 2 0 USC 0 1 2 USC 2 2 2 USC 0 0 0 Utah 0 1 0 Utah 0 1 3 Utah 2 0 2 Utah 0 1 3 Utah 0 1 1

TOTAL A/B/C FINALISTS:

TOTALS Team Up Mid Down Total California 16 4 2 22 Arizona 8 10 2 20 Stanford 7 11 1 19 Arizona State 4 5 10 19 USC 3 5 5 13 Utah 2 4 9 15

Reminder: only Ups and Mids score.