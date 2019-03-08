Zane Grothe Changes up Distance Training Regimen (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

MEN’S 400 FREE – FINALS

World Record: 3:40.07 – Paul Biederman

American Record: 3:42.78 – Larsen Jensen

U.S. Open Record: 3:43.53 – Larsen Jensen

World Jr Record: 3:44.60 – Mack Horton

PSS Record: 3:43.55 – Sun Yang

Trials Cut: 3:57.29

Zane Grothe held off Knoxville champion Anton Ipsen for the win. Both Grothe and Ipsen now have the #2 and #3 times in the world this year, knocking off 4 seconds from their Knoxville times. Mitch D’Arrigo took third place a few seconds behind.

In the B-final, David Heron won with a 3:56.55.