Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Zane Grothe Changes up Distance Training Regimen (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

MEN’S 400 FREE – FINALS

  • World Record: 3:40.07 – Paul Biederman
  • American Record: 3:42.78 – Larsen Jensen
  • U.S. Open Record: 3:43.53 – Larsen Jensen
  • World Jr Record: 3:44.60 – Mack Horton
  • PSS Record: 3:43.55 – Sun Yang
  • Trials Cut: 3:57.29
  1. Zane Grothe (Boulder City)- 3:49.29
  2. Anton Ipsen (Wolfpack Elite)- 3:49.83
  3. Mitch D’Arrigo (Gator Swim Club)- 3:53.46

Zane Grothe held off Knoxville champion Anton Ipsen for the win. Both Grothe and Ipsen now have the #2 and #3 times in the world this year, knocking off 4 seconds from their Knoxville times. Mitch D’Arrigo took third place a few seconds behind.

In the B-final, David Heron won with a 3:56.55.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!