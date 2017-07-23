2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Americans are the only team making any significant changes from prelims on the men’s 400 free relay, after three countries switched out two swimmers for the women.

Nathan Adrian and Caeleb Dressel move in for the U.S. while Townley Haas (47.60) and Blake Pieroni (48.40 lead-off) were good enough to stay on for the final. Adrian and Dressel take over for Zach Apple (48.16) and Michael Chadwick (48.74).

The only other notable switch is Danila Izotov into the lead-off slot for the Russians, moving out Aleksandr Popkov who was relatively weak this morning with a 49.05 lead-off.

There weren’t a ton of order switches either, but Australia has moved Jack Cartwright onto the lead-off leg with Cameron McEvoy swimming third.

Men’s 4×100 Free Relay Lineups