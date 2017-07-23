Day 1 Relay Lineups: Ledecky Draws In For Americans

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Relay lineups have been released for finals on day 1 in Budapest, with a few notable changes.

For the women, Simone Manuel and Katie Ledecky move onto the American squad, switching out for Lia Neal and Olivia Smoliga. Bronte Campbell is in for the Australians despite an apparent shoulder injury, as is Emma McKeon who will anchor.

Canada moves in Penny Oleksiak and Chantal van Landeghem, while Sweden has altered their lineup to lead-off world #1 Sarah Sjostrom.

Women’s 4×100 Free Relay Lineup