2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
Relay lineups have been released for finals on day 1 in Budapest, with a few notable changes.
For the women, Simone Manuel and Katie Ledecky move onto the American squad, switching out for Lia Neal and Olivia Smoliga. Bronte Campbell is in for the Australians despite an apparent shoulder injury, as is Emma McKeon who will anchor.
Canada moves in Penny Oleksiak and Chantal van Landeghem, while Sweden has altered their lineup to lead-off world #1 Sarah Sjostrom.
Women’s 4×100 Free Relay Lineup
- Japan (Ikee, Aoki, Yamane, Igarashi)
- Canada (Mainville, Van Landeghem, Sanchez, Oleksiak)
- Australia (Jack, Campbell, Elmslie, McKeon)
- USA (Comerford, Worrell, Ledecky, Manuel)
- Netherlands (Busch, Heemskerk, Van der Meer, Kromowidjojo)
- Sweden (Sjostrom, Coleman, Lindborg, L.Hansson)
- China (Zhu, Zhang, Wu, Ai)
- Denmark (Bro, Bro, Beckmann, Blume)
2 Comments on "Day 1 Relay Lineups: Ledecky Draws In For Americans"
Sjostrom going for WR on relay lead off….
That is what was expected despite our friends from Sweden argued against this smart move that will make the individual race less stressful. At least she will have two attempts to break world record.