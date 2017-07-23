Day 1 Relay Lineups: Ledecky Draws In For Americans

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Relay lineups have been released for finals on day 1 in Budapest, with a few notable changes.

For the women, Simone Manuel and Katie Ledecky move onto the American squad, switching out for Lia Neal and Olivia SmoligaBronte Campbell is in for the Australians despite an apparent shoulder injury, as is Emma McKeon who will anchor.

Canada moves in Penny Oleksiak and Chantal van Landeghem, while Sweden has altered their lineup to lead-off world #1 Sarah Sjostrom.

Women’s 4×100 Free Relay Lineup

  1. Japan (Ikee, Aoki, Yamane, Igarashi)
  2. Canada (Mainville, Van Landeghem, Sanchez, Oleksiak)
  3. Australia (Jack, Campbell, Elmslie, McKeon)
  4. USA (Comerford, Worrell, Ledecky, Manuel)
  5. Netherlands (Busch, Heemskerk, Van der Meer, Kromowidjojo)
  6. Sweden (Sjostrom, Coleman, Lindborg, L.Hansson)
  7. China (Zhu, Zhang, Wu, Ai)
  8. Denmark (Bro, Bro, Beckmann, Blume)

In This Story

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Day 1 Relay Lineups: Ledecky Draws In For Americans"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
ALEXANDER POP-OFF

Sjostrom going for WR on relay lead off….

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
16 minutes 59 seconds ago
Prickle

That is what was expected despite our friends from Sweden argued against this smart move that will make the individual race less stressful. At least she will have two attempts to break world record.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
32 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James is currently a university swimmer for the Laurentian Voyageurs, where he is studying economics. Along with swimming, he also loves hockey. He's in his 11th season as a competitive swimmer.

Read More »