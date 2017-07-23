Both Shoulders Injured, Bronte Campbell Doubtful To Defend Titles

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

To say Australian sprinter Bronte Campbell had a successful 2015 World Championships in Kazan is an understatement, as the now-23-year-old scored gold medals in both the 50m and 100m freestyle events. The road to Budapest, however, has been filled with bumps along the way for the Commercial Club swimmer, putting her ability to successfully defend her titles in doubt.

Still struggling with ongoing left shoulder issues that plagued her during the 2016 Olympics in Rio, ‘C2’ as she is nicknamed, is now having difficulties with her right shoulder, so much so that she had a cortisone shot to settle things down. As such, C2 told The Sunshine Coast Daily that the past 2 weeks have been her ‘worst final preparation she’s had for a major championships since making her international debut at the 2012 Olympics.’

Says her longtime coach Simon Cusack, “We have had to throw any plan out the window. I am trying to juggle her into the race tonight (the 4 x 100m freestyle relay) and whatever she swims will be done on sheer guts. Then we have four days to try to get things settled for the 100m.”

This morning’s Australian line-up for the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay included Emily Seebohm, Madi Wilson Brittany Elmslie and Shayna Jack, who collectively earned a 3rd-seeded time of 3:35.18.

The Australian women’s team is already down one Campbell sister, with Cate opting out of Budapest long ago to focus on the 2018 Commonwealth Games instead. With powerhouses USA and the Netherlands packing full rosters for the 4x100m race tonight, we’ll have to see if the Aussies include Bronte, or gamble on the remaining talent to try for a minor medal to keep her fresh for individual events later on.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

4 Comments on "Both Shoulders Injured, Bronte Campbell Doubtful To Defend Titles"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Ron

That’s a sad news! Hope Bronte’s doing fine and sits out the 400 free relay tonight…

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
20 minutes 1 second ago
commonwombat

The most sensible option would be pack her straight back on a plane home …. with orders “don’t get back in the water until both those shoulders are “sorted” PROPERLY !! Tell her to forget about CG and if PP aren’t going to be viable either …. so be it.

If she’s going to swim anything in Budapest, then let it be tonight …. then pull her from the rest of the meet then send her home.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
10 minutes 7 seconds ago
Hater of Swimvortex

She’s doubtful to defend titles even if she’s not injured…

Vote Up1-2Vote Down Reply
8 minutes 34 seconds ago
commonwombat

Agreed, SS is currently at a level beyond that of any other female FS sprinter other than C1. Fully fit, C2 would still contend for medals at 100 (less so at 50) but she realistically hasn’t been fully fit since 2015.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
16 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

Loretta grew up outside Toledo, OH, where she swam age group and high school. Graduating from Xavier University, she stayed in the Cincinnati, OH area and currently resides just outside the city in Northern KY.  Loretta got back into the sport of swimming via Masters and now competes and is …

Read More »