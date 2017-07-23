Both Shoulders Injured, Bronte Campbell Doubtful To Defend Titles

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

To say Australian sprinter Bronte Campbell had a successful 2015 World Championships in Kazan is an understatement, as the now-23-year-old scored gold medals in both the 50m and 100m freestyle events. The road to Budapest, however, has been filled with bumps along the way for the Commercial Club swimmer, putting her ability to successfully defend her titles in doubt.

Still struggling with ongoing left shoulder issues that plagued her during the 2016 Olympics in Rio, ‘C2’ as she is nicknamed, is now having difficulties with her right shoulder, so much so that she had a cortisone shot to settle things down. As such, C2 told The Sunshine Coast Daily that the past 2 weeks have been her ‘worst final preparation she’s had for a major championships since making her international debut at the 2012 Olympics.’

Says her longtime coach Simon Cusack, “We have had to throw any plan out the window. I am trying to juggle her into the race tonight (the 4 x 100m freestyle relay) and whatever she swims will be done on sheer guts. Then we have four days to try to get things settled for the 100m.”

This morning’s Australian line-up for the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay included Emily Seebohm, Madi Wilson Brittany Elmslie and Shayna Jack, who collectively earned a 3rd-seeded time of 3:35.18.

The Australian women’s team is already down one Campbell sister, with Cate opting out of Budapest long ago to focus on the 2018 Commonwealth Games instead. With powerhouses USA and the Netherlands packing full rosters for the 4x100m race tonight, we’ll have to see if the Aussies include Bronte, or gamble on the remaining talent to try for a minor medal to keep her fresh for individual events later on.