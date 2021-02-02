Dartmouth Holds Zoom Call with Reinstated Teams, Described as “Hostile”

After reinstating men and women’s swimming and diving and 3 other varsity athletic programs on Friday, Dartmouth Athletic Director Harry Sheehy held an evening Zoom call with the returning teams – a Zoom call that the college newspaper described as “hostile.” The teams went into the hour-long call hoping for an apology and accountability for the decision to cut their sports which negatively affected recruiting efforts and potentially violated Title IX compliance.

“It was chaos,” former Dartmouth swimmer Connor LaMastra told The Dartmouth in an interview. LaMastra, who transferred to Northwestern in August to finish his collegiate career, says he asked Sheehy for a personal apology toward the end of the meeting.

Reportedly, Sheehy responded, “I’m sorry you transferred.”

Susannah Laster, a class of ‘22 member of the women’s swim team, told The Dartmouth that she and other teammates pressed Sheehy and senior associate athletics director for varsity sports Tiffani-Dawn Sykes for explanations and accountability. Sheehy reportedly did apologize, “for being wrong.”

In response to accountability, he reiterated that Dartmouth will be undergoing the gender equity review that was agreed upon in the settlement to find if Dartmouth is in compliance with Title IX. The Dartmouth Athletics FAQ states: “Based on these reviews, we will develop an action plan that will be posted publicly.”

The student-athletes touched on how transfers from all 5 programs have set back their teams. The decision to prune the number of varsity sports was partly made in order to keep Dartmouth sports well-supported and competitive, according to Sheehy. Now, that decision has halted the recruiting processes of 5 programs for 7 months. As the reinstatement of former coaches and search for replacements drags on, this may turn into “eight to 10 months,” LaMastra told The Dartmouth.

Class of ‘22 swimmer Ethan Moon, said in his interview with The Dartmouth that the swimming and diving team has now lost recruits to Columbia, the University of Pennsylvania, and Princeton. Moon, who called the meeting “entertaining,” “explosive,” and “a catharsis for the athletes” also placed accountability with Dartmouth President Phil Hanlon:

“I almost feel bad for [Sheehy] because he’s clearly been boxed into a horrible, horrible lose-lose situation…But I actually feel most bad for him because in [Friday’s] email from Hanlon, Hanlon so clearly threw him under the bus.”

This was not the first disappointing Zoom call the reinstated teams have had in the past 7 months. In July, shortly after the decision to cut the 5 programs was announced, Hanlon and Sheehy held a Zoom Q&A with members of the swim and dive team. Sophomore Connor Bishop and senior Maggie Deppe-Walker described their intention going into the call (to get statistics and an explanation as to why swimming was eliminated) on the SwimSwam podcast.

Requests for information were shirked, according to the team members. Bishop said, “The statement in the Q&A was ‘If I were in your shoes I would search for opportunities elsewhere.”

“One of the biggest things that’s keeping everyone at the school now is the community we’ve created…It’s hard to leave because that community is so ingrained but, it’s hard not to take that sentiment as ‘we don’t want you here.’”

Moving forward, some student-athletes are focused on healing the rift between the athletics department and their team members. In his interview with The Dartmouth, junior swimmer Parker Hershberger highlighted the questions of how the athletics department will regain the trust of both current and prospective athletes.

“I’m looking forward to working with the athletics department and the administration on how we can make Dartmouth athletics better because that’s ultimately what needs to come out of this. But I also believe there needs to be some degree of accountability.”