Dane Pedersen’s New Contract at James Madison Comes with a Big Raise

When James Madison University head coach Dane Pedersen finalized a four-year contract extension last month, he also received a big raise – more than $16,000 per year in 2023-2024, representing a 27% increase over his previous contract.

The new contract will start at a salary of $76,938 in year one, which is a jump from the $60,440 per year that his old contract, signed in September 2018, was worth.

On April 1, 2024, he will receive an additional 9.9% increase, which calculates to $7,616.86, bringing his per-year salary for the last three years of the contract to $84,554.86.

Pedersen’s bonus structure was unchanged, except that the Women’s Swimming team must meet the University required minimum 985 Academic Progress Rate score for a given academic year or the Athletic Director can require forfeiture of incentive money.

Performance Bonuses

Incentive Value Wins the Swimming/Diving CAA Championship 1/2 month’s salary ($3205.75 year 1/$3523.12 years 2-4) Each “B Cut” time achieved $200 per individual student-athlete, not to exceed $2,000 total One or more swimmers competes in NCAA Championship 1/2 month’s salary ($3205.75 year 1/$3523.12 years 2-4) Two or more individuals or relays have a Top 30 finish 1/2 month’s salary ($3205.75 year 1/$3523.12 years 2-4) An individual diver who qualifies for and competes in the NCAA Zone B meet $200 per individual student-athlete, not to exceed $1,000 total Two or more divers have a Top 30 finish 1/2 month’s salary ($3205.75 year 1/$3523.12 years 2-4) Win the National Championship 1/2 month’s salary ($3205.75 year 1/$3523.12 years 2-4) CAA Coach of the Year $2,000 National Coach of the Year $5,000

Pedersen also receives a $4,000 annual vehicle stipend.

Pedersen began his run as head coach at JMU as the interim head coach in May 2014, where his base salary was $52,000 per year. His first full-time head coach contract, signed a year later, retained that same salary.

Pedersen wrapped up his ninth season leading the Dukes in the spring, and his 16th overall on the deck at Savage Natatorium, as JMU finished 2nd at the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association Championships in its first season in the league. He has garnered four Colonial Athletic Association Coach of the Year honors and was named the 2022 Eastern College Athletic Conference Coach of the Meet.

The Dukes have seen incredible team success under the tutelage of Pedersen, leading the Dukes to either a first or second place finish at a conference championship meet in each of his nine seasons as head coach. After three runner-up finishes to begin his tenure, JMU then won five straight conference championships before the second-place CCSA finish. The Dukes won the CAA title from 2018-21 and followed with an ECAC title in 2022. JMU also won a CAA title in 2012 with Pedersen on the coaching staff as an assistant.

JMU has also racked up individual success under Pedersen, as the Dukes have had multiple major award winners and All-Conference honors. Since the 2014-15 season, the Dukes have brought home 13 major conference awards between, Rookie Swimmer of the Year, Rookie Diver of the Year, Swimmer of the Year and Diver of the Year.

In addition, JMU has seen two College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America All-Americans, two College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-Americans, 21 All-State selections, 30 CSCAA Academic All-Americans and 99 All-Conference honors earned under Pedersen.

James Madison may compete in the Sun Belt Conference next season. The program’s primary conference, the Sun Belt is considering reviving its swimming and diving championship as soon as the 2023-2024 season.