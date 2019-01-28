Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daiya Seto Swims Lights Out, Produces 4:09/1:56 IM Combo In Hamamatsu

Hamamatsu Long Course Championships

  • Saturday, January 26th & Sunday, January 27th
  • Nishi-ku, Hamamatsu-shi, Shizuoka
  • LCM
  • Results

The Japanese meets which determine qualifiers for this year’s World Championships may be a couple of months off, but key elite swimmers from the nation swam lights out this weekend. At the Hamamatsu Bay Long Course Championships, National Record holders Daiya Seto and Yui Ohashi were among those who belted out some world ranking shake-ups, with other notables such as Kosuke Hagino also making some waves before all was said and done.

Key Men’s Races

Entering this competition, Seto’s season-best 200m IM time was the 1:57.22 thrown down at the Tokyo Swimming Center Invitational last November. That time ranked among Seto’s own career-fastest efforts, as well as set the bar for the top time in the world this LCM season.

Flash forward to Hamamatsu, however, and the 24-year-old fired off his first sub-1:57 outing since the 2017 World Championships. Seto produced a stellar 1:56.98 to take the gold at this domestic championship and beat out rival Hagino, who had a solid swim himself with a runner-up 1:58.67.

Seto’s effort further sets him apart from the rest of the world as the only sub-1:57 swimmer this season, while Hagino remains the 4th fastest athlete this season, but with his first sub-1:59 outing of 2018/19.

2018-2019 LCM MEN 200 IM

DaiyaJPN
SETO
11/21
1.57.22
2Haiyang
QIN		CHN1.57.5010/13
3Chase
KALISZ		USA1.57.6801/12
4Kosuke
HAGINO		JPN1.59.0811/21
5Tomoya
TAKEUCHI		JPN1.59.3209/08
View Top 26»

But Seto wasn’t content to rest on his laurels, as the ANA athlete crushed another impressive outing at the meet, this time in the 400m IM. Holding a personal best of 4:07.99, Seto came within just over a second from that mark by clocking a 4:09.25 stunner. Splits aren’t available at this time, but Seto’s time this weekend now inserts itself as the top time in the world by over 6 solid seconds, as well as falls just outside the top 25 performances of all-time in the event.

In fact, Seto’s 4:09.25 is just .11 outside the 4:09.11 he produced at the 2017 World Championships for bronze.

Hagino finished runner-up to Seto again in this event this weekend, registering a time of 4:15.79, good enough to keep the Olympic gold medalist in the event ranked #2 in the world.

2018-2019 LCM MEN 400 IM

KosukeJPN
HAGINO
11/21
4.15.57
2Ayrton
SWEENEY		RSA4.16.0001/06
2Tomoya
TAKEUCHI		JPN4.16.0009/09
4Takumi
UCHIYAMA		JPN4.17.0409/09
5Yuusuke
NISHIYAMA		JPN4.18.0911/09
View Top 25»

In other men’s races, Katsuhiro Matsumoto delved under the 50-second barrier in the men’s 100m free with a winning effort of 49.80, while he also notched gold in the 200m free with a nice 1:47.46. Hagino was also in that men’s 2free race, registering 1:47.83 to fall just shy of the top prize. Both men now enter the list of top 10 times in the world this season.

2018-2019 LCM MEN 200 FREE

FernandoBRA
SCHEFFER
12/21
1.45.51
2Elijah
WINNINGTON		AUS1.46.13 *WJR12/18
3Danas
RAPSYS		LTU1.46.6901/19
4Jack
McLOUGHLIN		AUS1.46.9012/16
5Katsuhiro
MATSUMOTO		JPN1.46.9309/08
6Yoshida
KEISUKE		JPN1.47.0211/17
7Kristof
MILAK		HUN1.47.7310/08
8Thomas
DEAN		GBR1.47.8301/19
9Luiz
MELO		BRA1.47.9611/24
10Robin
HANSON		SWE1.48.1410/08
View Top 26»

Takeshi Kawamoto took the men’s 100m fly in 52.17, a time that now checks-in as the 7th fastest in the world. It’s also his personal best by .13.

2018-2019 LCM MEN 100 FLY

AndreiRUS
MINAKOV
10/09
51.12
2Kristof
MILAK		HUN51.5010/09
3Naoki
MIZUNUMA		JPN51.9809/08
4Yuki
KOBORI		JPN52.0209/02
5Marius
KUSCH		GER52.0601/10
6Luis
MARTINEZ		GUA52.1401/10
7Szebasztian
SZABO		HUN52.1812/21
8Yuya
YAJIMA		JPN52.2409/08
View Top 26»

Key Women’s Races

World Championships medalist Yui Ohashi was on fire as well this weekend, posting a quartet of victories at Hamamatsu Ohashi nailed the winning time in the women’s fly with a 58.83, less than second off of her own season-best of 58.08 from last November.

The 23-year-old also fired off a 2:08.78 200m fly time for the win. She holds a season-best of 2:07.03 that remains ranked #2 in the world this year behind Germany’s Franziska Hentke’s 2:06.50.

In the IM arena, Ohashi swam with abandon, producing a 200m IM winning mark of 2:09.14 and a 400m IM of 4:35.73.  Ohashi’s sub-2:10 eye-popper now replaces teammate Rika Omoto’s 2:09.93 as the top time in the world this season.

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 200 IM

RikaJPN
OMOTO
01/19
2.09.93
2Madisyn
COX		USA2.10.2901/18
3Melanie
Margalis 		USA 2.10.4301/12
4Kelsey
WOG		CAN2.11.6911/29
5Miho
TERAMURA		JPN2.11.7309/15
View Top 25»

Her 400m IM was also a solid swim, although Ohashi holds a season-best of 4:32.00 from last November, a time that remains #1 in the world.

Additional notable swims came from Rio Shirai, the 19-year-old rising star who has been making her presence known at domestic competitions as of late. Here in Hamamatsu, Shria took the women’s 100m free in 55.10, the 200m in 1:58.80 and also finished runner-up in the 50m free with a mark of 26.28.

Winning the 50m free was Nagisa Ikemoto, another teenager. At just 16 years of age, Ikemoto took the sprint in 25.86, her first time under the 26-second threshold.

23-year-old Reona Aoki swept the breaststroke events, winning the 50m in 31.21, the 100m in 1:07.18 and the 200m in 2:24.63.  Her 100m mark now stands as the 2nd fastest outing in the world this season, while her 200m result places her as the 4th best swimmer on the globe.

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 100 BREAST

annieUSA
LAZOR
01/10
1.06.89
2Miho
TERAMURA		JPN1.07.2209/15
3Martina
CARRARO		ITA1.07.3501/27
4Reona
AOKI		JPN1.07.3911/21
5Kanako
WATANABE		JPN1.07.4709/08
View Top 26»

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 200 BREAST

RunaJPN
IMAI
09/15
2.23.50
2Annie
LAZOR		USA2.23.5101/11
3Kanako
WATANABE		JPN2.24.1809/09
4Fanny
LECLUYSE		BEL2.24.7301/20
5Kako
ISHIDA		JPN2.25.1009/09
View Top 26»

Tim

Big swims. Seto looks really good for Worlds.

31 minutes ago

