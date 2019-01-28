Tickets on Sale for United States FINA Diving Grand Prix

Courtesy: USA Diving

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The 2019 FINA Diving Grand Prix is returning to the United States for the first time in six years April 11-14, 2019 at the newly renovated Marguerite Aquatics Center in Mission Viejo, California.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2019 FINA Diving Grand Prix. General All Session tickets are $60, while All Session tickets for fans under 12, seniors and military are $40. Single-day tickets are $20 for the general public. Fans under 12, seniors and military can purchase daily tickets for $10. To purchase tickets, click here.

For additional information, including a schedule, event bulletin and more, click here.

