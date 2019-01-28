Something New Appeared On The Blocks In 2019 Euro Meet

21ST LUXEMBOURG EURO MEET

The 2019 Euro Meet ended yesterday. The European elite swimmers have unleashed some quick swims.

At the beginning of the season most of the athletes are building more basic work and stress, testing their speed and endurance.

A few days after the launch of the new Powerskin Carbon-Air2 two arena athletes raced with a different tech suit.

In particular, Sarah Sjostrom and Katinka Hosszu wore a black suit, with the logo in blue, during the races on Saturday 26 January.

On her Instagram profile, Katinka Hosszu posted a photo wearing this tech suits completely different from the previous ones.

In the pic you can clearly see the two front panels positioned differently than the other suits already on the market.

Will there be the launch of a new tech suit?

No official words yet from arena on this, but we will keep you posted as new information is released.

This is what the FLSN (Luxembourg Swimming Federation), captured during the 2019 Euro Meet.

Arena is a Swimswam partner