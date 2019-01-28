Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Something New Appeared On The Blocks In 2019 Euro Meet

Giusy Cisale
by Giusy Cisale 2

January 28th, 2019 News

21ST LUXEMBOURG EURO MEET

The 2019 Euro Meet ended yesterday. The European elite swimmers have unleashed some quick swims.

At the beginning of the season most of the athletes are building more basic work and stress, testing their speed and endurance.

A few days after the launch of the new Powerskin Carbon-Air2 two arena athletes raced with a different tech suit.

In particular, Sarah Sjostrom and Katinka Hosszu wore a black suit, with the logo in blue, during the races on Saturday 26 January.

 

Sarah Sjostrom wear a new suit in 2019 Euro Meet.
Credit FLSN – Luxemburg Swimming Federation

On her Instagram profile, Katinka Hosszu posted a photo wearing this tech suits completely different from the previous ones.

View this post on Instagram

Yesterday I had a really good day🙌🏼 swam pretty good and then I had dinner with my big bro 😎 and of course I must thank the Hungarian fans for coming to cheer us on once again! 400 IM 4:38 1st 200 fly 2:14 4th (swam 2:09 in the morning 🙂 100 back 1:03 8th Nagyon jó napom volt tegnap, jól ment az úszás és bátyámmal vacsoráztam 🤗 És nagyon szépen köszönjük a magyar szurkolóknak hogy iden is kijöttek! 400 vegyes 4:38 1. 200 pille 2:14 4. 100 hát 1:03 8. #ironlady #ironswim #enjoyingthejourney #euromeet

A post shared by Iron Lady (@hosszukatinka) on

In the pic you can clearly see the two front panels positioned differently than the other suits already on the market.

Will there be the launch of a new tech suit?

No official words yet from arena on this, but we will keep you posted as new information is released.

This is what the FLSN (Luxembourg Swimming Federation), captured during the 2019 Euro Meet.

Sarah Sjostrom wear a new suit in 2019 Euro Meet.
Credit FLSN – Luxemburg Swimming Federation

 

Sarah Sjostrom wear a new suit in 2019 Euro Meet.
Credit FLSN – Luxemburg Swimming Federation

Arena is a Swimswam partner

Swimmer

The swimsuit is a two different pieces.
First you put a pair of high jammers, then you put on a carbon “training suit” over the jammers.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
5 minutes ago
tea rex

Aren’t double suits illegal?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
11 seconds ago

