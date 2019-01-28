Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Columbia Women Snorkel Down in the Florida Keys (Trip Highlights)

The Columbia women travelled down to Key Largo, Florida for some warm weather training. The Lady Lions trained down south from January 3rd-10th.

Check out the video made by junior Scottie Berridge, featuring great underwater footage from the pool and the ocean.

Music: Begin Again, by Thomas Gold

The Lady Lions started their 2019 season with a 3-meet winning streak over Ivy League foes Princeton, Cornell, and Brown. The Columbia women can be seen in their last regular season dual against Dartmouth, another Ivy League rival, on February 1st.

The Columbia women will then be seen battling it out at the Ivy League Championships February 20th-23rd, where they placed fifth last year.

View this post on Instagram

Arrived in Key Largo! Beautiful views and lots of fun our first evening here 🌞😊🦁

A post shared by Columbia Women's Swimming (@culadyswim) on

View this post on Instagram

Rising with the sun ☀️🆙🏊‍♀️

A post shared by Columbia Women's Swimming (@culadyswim) on

View this post on Instagram

Photos from practice courtesy of Distance finishing earlier than the rest 😏😊🥳☀️

A post shared by Columbia Women's Swimming (@culadyswim) on

View this post on Instagram

Scenes from our day off: snorkeling, sunshine, s’mores, slam poetry, and an intense game of mafia! ☀️🐠🦁

A post shared by Columbia Women's Swimming (@culadyswim) on

