Boise St. Women Extend Home Win Streak To 26 With Two Wins Over NAU

Boise State vs Northern Arizona (Women)

The Boise University women extended their home win streak to 26 over the weekend with a pair of victories over Northern Arizona on Friday and Saturday.

On day one, the Broncos won by a score of 126-74 with Abbey Sorensen and Robin Pinger leading the way with two individual event wins each. In total they won eight out of eleven events on the day.

Sorensen won the 50 back (25.76) and 100 free (50.92), while Pinger took the 200 IM (2:03.27) and 100 breast (1:02.49).

It was a similar story on day two, with Boise State winning by a wider margin of 143-78. Pinger was once again one of the top performers with two individual wins along with a relay title, while the Broncos in total won eight out of 12 events for the day.

The junior won the 100 IM (56.24) in a very tight race with teammate Laura Williams (56.26), and she also took the 50 breast by a well over a second in 29.06 (Williams was second there as well in 30.39). She also anchored the victorious 400 free relay with a blistering 50.07 split.

Coming off her two-win performance on day one, Sorensen added another on Saturday in the 50 free (23.08).