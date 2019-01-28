Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Make an Entrance

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up best of the swimming Twitterverse. From a resourceful young girl scout to an apparently extremely relatable warmup experience, scroll to see what made the cut!

Funny how that works…

View this post on Instagram

ITS COOKIE SZN 🍪🍪🍪 please help support my baby sister @_skybear reach her cookie sale goal this year! You can order and have your cookies shipped anywhere 😋 Link in bio!

A post shared by Kelsi Dahlia (@kelsiwhirl) on

Resourceful.

Honestly very impressive.

Roughhh.

Cute on multiple levels, but specifically for the reminder that Simone and Katie’s moms still make the trek to their meets.

A real #mood.

We <3 swimming on TV.

She is the expert.

So we all had this experience… huh.

Said it before and we’ll (hopefully) say it again: swim meet + smoke machine = instant TopTenTweet.

