Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Make an Entrance

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up best of the swimming Twitterverse. From a resourceful young girl scout to an apparently extremely relatable warmup experience, scroll to see what made the cut!

10.

Ryan Lochte: *Tells everyone his strategy* Also Ryan Lochte: “Everyone caught on somehow” #CBBUS2 #BBCeleb — Brian Scally (@Brian_Scally) January 22, 2019

Funny how that works…

9.

Resourceful.

8.

Just finished our last session here to round off a great 3 weeks at Altitude. Such a great start to the year with these guys.. 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 Heres our attempt at a human caterpillar 🐛 🐛 🐛 🐛 pic.twitter.com/PrGkJwnpxX — Siobhan-M O'Connor (@SiobhanMOConnor) January 26, 2019

Honestly very impressive.

7.

My new next door neighbors have Alabama plates… pic.twitter.com/eKMwBVf0oZ — Zane Grothe (@zane_growth_ee) January 27, 2019

Roughhh.

6.

@katieledecky @swimone We drove from CLT to see you 2 at #TYRProSeries Knox. We sat near your moms. They were nothing short of amazing, sweet, humble, gracious & kind to both myself and daughter. Thanks for taking time to write sweet notes to Atherton. #yourmomsareheridolsnowtoo pic.twitter.com/ETVFoo1Guz — SkDub (@iwin1974) January 14, 2019

Cute on multiple levels, but specifically for the reminder that Simone and Katie’s moms still make the trek to their meets.

5.

And we call Regan’s “The Monday Face” https://t.co/IQjPkmFjoD — grantshoults (@grantshoults) January 25, 2019

A real #mood.

4.

@packswimdive getting it done in front of a packed house against rival UVA but plenty of swimming left to go. Love I can see at home through ESPN. Hennessy Stuart killing it on the play by play. pic.twitter.com/wbiO8XZH9J — David Fox (@davidfox95) January 26, 2019

We <3 swimming on TV.

3.

Would I lie to you about that?! pic.twitter.com/IQdRkaJoWe — Lilly King (@_king_lil) January 27, 2019

She is the expert.

2.

My coach when I finished warmup 5 mins before everyone else cuz I didn’t do the 300 reverse IM https://t.co/CfI3NmwYX1 — Karl Ortegon (@kfortegon) January 24, 2019

So we all had this experience… huh.

1.

Said it before and we’ll (hopefully) say it again: swim meet + smoke machine = instant TopTenTweet.