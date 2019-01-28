Water Polo Week 2 Includes CSU East Bay Overtime Thriller, 3 Upsets

Three Top 25 upsets and one overtime contest highlighted Week 2 of NCAA Women’s Water Polo Action.

Cal State East Bay and Fresno Pacific battled to a 12-11 decision in overtime. The Pioneers and Sunbirds were tied 9-all heading into the extra period. It was an exclusion with 34 seconds left in overtime that proved crucial in the contest as the Pioneers called timeout following the play and scored the winning goal just before the end of the power play. The goal completed a hat trick by Adrien Van Dyke and secured the opening day win for visiting CSUEB.

Top 25 Upsets

#7 Hawaii topped #5 Arizona State (10-7) in both team’s lone contest of the week.

#17 Fresno State bested #11 Long Beach State (11-9).

#14 San Jose State topped #11 Long Beach State (15-8)

Still Undefeated

It was a cake walk for #1 USC, who cruised to 8-0 with wins over Concordia (CA) and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps on Saturday at the CBU Mini Invitational in Riverside. The Trojans amassed 44 goals, while blanking the competition.

#3 UCLA had a bit tougher road, but came up victorious over #13 UC Davis (13-8) and #17 Fresno State (14-9) to move to 7-0.

No. 7 Hawaii won its fourth straight (4-0), besting #5 Arizona State (10-7) in Honolulu on Saturday. The Rainbow Wahine take their show on the road this week, however, with a four-match trip to Los Angeles and San Diego, beginning on Thursday.

Opening Weekend Success

#2 Stanford kicked off its 2019 campaign with 67 goals in a trio of wins against #11 Long Beach State (25-4), #17 Fresno State (23-7) and #14 San Jose State (19-4).

#4 Cal scored three Top 20 wins to open 2019, besting #17 Fresno State (14-10), #13 UC Davis (13-11) and #11 Long Beach State (11-9). The win over UC Davis saw the Bears come back from down 10-7 to steal away the win, holding the Aggies scoreless for 11 minutes in the second half.

#15 Loyola Marymount outscored its foes 31-7 in victories over Chapman (18-1) and Pomona-Pitzer (13-6) to start the year. The road gets much tougher this week for the Lions with Saturday matchups with #3 UCLA and #7 Hawaii awaiting at the UCLA Mini Tournament.

#18 Harvard started its year in New Rochelle, N.Y., facing RV Iona and Villanova. The Crimson won both contests, dispatching the Gaels (10-7) and finishing the day with a 20-12 win over the Wildcats.

Rocky Road Trip