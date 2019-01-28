Water Polo Week 2 Includes CSU East Bay Overtime Thriller, 3 Upsets

Three Top 25 upsets and one overtime contest highlighted Week 2 of NCAA Women’s Water Polo Action.
Cal State East Bay and Fresno Pacific battled to a 12-11 decision in overtime. The Pioneers and Sunbirds were tied 9-all heading into the extra period. It was an exclusion with 34 seconds left in overtime that proved crucial in the contest as the Pioneers called timeout following the play and scored the winning goal just before the end of the power play. The goal completed a hat trick by Adrien Van Dyke and secured the opening day win for visiting CSUEB.
Top 25 Upsets
- #7 Hawaii topped #5 Arizona State (10-7) in both team’s lone contest of the week.
- #17 Fresno State bested #11 Long Beach State (11-9).
- #14 San Jose State topped #11 Long Beach State (15-8)
Still Undefeated
- It was a cake walk for #1 USC, who cruised to 8-0 with wins over Concordia (CA) and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps on Saturday at the CBU Mini Invitational in Riverside. The Trojans amassed 44 goals, while blanking the competition.
- #3 UCLA had a bit tougher road, but came up victorious over #13 UC Davis (13-8) and #17 Fresno State (14-9) to move to 7-0.
- No. 7 Hawaii won its fourth straight (4-0), besting #5 Arizona State (10-7) in Honolulu on Saturday. The Rainbow Wahine take their show on the road this week, however, with a four-match trip to Los Angeles and San Diego, beginning on Thursday.
Opening Weekend Success
- #2 Stanford kicked off its 2019 campaign with 67 goals in a trio of wins against #11 Long Beach State (25-4), #17 Fresno State (23-7) and #14 San Jose State (19-4).
- #4 Cal scored three Top 20 wins to open 2019, besting #17 Fresno State (14-10), #13 UC Davis (13-11) and #11 Long Beach State (11-9). The win over UC Davis saw the Bears come back from down 10-7 to steal away the win, holding the Aggies scoreless for 11 minutes in the second half.
- #15 Loyola Marymount outscored its foes 31-7 in victories over Chapman (18-1) and Pomona-Pitzer (13-6) to start the year. The road gets much tougher this week for the Lions with Saturday matchups with #3 UCLA and #7 Hawaii awaiting at the UCLA Mini Tournament.
- #18 Harvard started its year in New Rochelle, N.Y., facing RV Iona and Villanova. The Crimson won both contests, dispatching the Gaels (10-7) and finishing the day with a 20-12 win over the Wildcats.
Rocky Road Trip
- #11 Long Beach State had a rough stay in Berkeley, California, falling to three Top 20 teams: #4 Cal (11-9), #14 San Jose State (15-8) and #17 Fresno State (11-9).
- #13 UC Davis also hit a buzzsaw in Berkeley, falling in close battles to #3 UCLA (13-8) and #4 Cal (13-11).
- #17 Fresno State earned a spot in the Top 25 last week with an upset win over then #13 Indiana. The Bulldogs found one bright spot on Week 2, an 11-9 upset of #11 Long Beach State, to go with a trio of Top 5 losses: vs. #4 Cal (14-10), #2 Stanford (23-7) and #3 UCLA (14-9).
|Date
|Result
|Winner Recap
|Loser Recap
|Jan. 26
|Cal State East Bay 12, Fresno Pacific 11 (OT)
|Cal State East Bay Recap
|Fresno Pacific Recap
|Santa Clara 14, CSU Monterey Bay 11
|Santa Clara Recap
|CSMB Recap
|#7 Hawaii 10, #5 Arizona State 7
|Hawaii Recap
|Arizona State Recap
|Cal Cup (Berkeley, Calif.)
|#3 UCLA 13, #13 UC Davis 8
|UCLA Recap
|UC Davis Recap
|#2 Stanford 25, #11 Long Beach State 4
|Stanford Recap
|Long Beach State Recap
|#4 Cal 14, #17 Fresno State 10
|Cal Recap
|Fresno State Recap
|#4 Cal 13, #13 UC Davis 11
|Cal Recap
|UC Davis Recap
|#17 Fresno State 11, #11 Long Beach State 9
|Fresno State Recap
|Long Beach State Recap
|Cal Baptist Mini Invitational (Riverside, California)
|#25 Azusa Pacific 9, Pomona-Pitzer 6
|Azusa Pacific Recap
|Pomona-Pitzer Recap
|#15 Loyola Marymount 18, Chapman 1
|LMU Recap
|Chapman Recap
|#6 UC Irvine 17, #24 Cal Baptist 6
|UC Irvine Recap
|Cal Baptist Recap
|#1 USC 21, Concordia 0
|USC Recap
|Concordia (CA) Recap
|#1 USC 23, Claremont Mudd Scripps 0
|USC Recap
|CMS Recap
|#15 Loyola Marymount 13, Pomona-Pitzer 6
|LMU Recap
|Pomona-Pitzer Recap
|#6 UC Irvine 16, #25 Azusa Pacific 6
|UC Irvine Recap
|Azusa Pacific Recap
|Concordia (CA) 8, Chapman 5
|Concordia (CA) Recap
|Chapman Recap
|#24 Cal Baptist 10, Claremont Mudd Scripps 6
|Cal Baptist Recap
|CMS Recap
|Jan. 27
|at Iona (New Rochelle, N.Y.)
|#18 Harvard 10, RV Iona 7
|Harvard Recap
|Iona Recap
|#18 Harvard 20, Villanova 12
|Harvard Recap
|Villanova Recap
|RV Iona 10, Villanova 7
|Iona Recap
|Villanova Recap
|Cal Cup (Berkeley, Calif.)
|#2 Stanford 23, #17 Fresno State 7
|Stanford Recap
|Fresno State Recap
|#14 San Jose State 15, #11 Long Beach State 8
|San Jose State Recap
|Long Beach State Recap
|#3 UCLA 14, #17 Fresno State 9
|UCLA Recap
|Fresno State Recap
|#2 Stanford 19, #14 San Jose State 4
|Stanford Recap
|San Jose State Recap
|#4 Cal 11, #11 Long Beach State 9
|Cal Recap
|Long Beach State Recap
Leave a Reply