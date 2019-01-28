Brown Defeats Cornell In Ivy League Face-Off

Brown V. Cornell

Saturday, January 26th

Providence, RI

Men’s Meet Results

Women’s Meet Results

Final Team Scores Men: Brown 164.5- Cornell 136.5 Women: Brown 230- Cornell 72



On January 26th, the Brown Bears swept their Ivy-League rival, the Cornell Big Red, at the Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center.

Men’s Meet

The 200 medley relay began with a win from the Cornell relay (1:31.22). The Brown A-relay got disqualified from an early take-off, however would’ve had a final time of 1:29.84.

Cornell kept the momentum running with a 1-2-3 finish in the 1000 free, led by Matt Daniel (9:30.52). Daniel also won the 500 free in a 4:34.03. Brown then scored their first win of the meet in the 200 free from Michael Lincoln (1:38.88).

The second 50 of the 100 back featured a battle between Cornell’s Dylan Curtis and Brown’s Coley Sullivan. Curtis’ strong first 50 propelled him through the race to out-touch Sullivan 50.03 to 50.33. Cornell responded with a 1-2 finish in the 100 breast, led by Ryan Brown (55.92).

Brown then came back with a 1-2 finish in the 200 fly, with Joon Sung (1:49.48) and Ben Hayes (1:49.96) both breaking 1:50. Sung also won the 100 fly with a 48.33 to sweep both butterfly events.

Cody Cline also clinched a sprint sweep for the Bears in the 50 free (20.00) and 100 free (44.65). Following Cline’s double wins, Nicholas Brown held on for the 200 back title in a 1:48.93.

In the 200 breast, Brown looked to have a 1-2-3 finish after the 150 mark. However, Cornell’s Brown came home in a 31.09 to propel from 4th place to win in a 2:03.61 and sweep the breaststroke events.

After taking second in the 200 fly, Brown’s Hayes led a 1-2 finish in the 400 IM alongside Alex Park. Hayes won with a 3:58.46 while Park trailed behind him in a 4:01.18.

In the final event, the 200 free relay, sprint-winner Cline led off the Brown relay in a 19.98 to propel the squad to a first-place finish in a 1:20.57. Brown’s win secured their dual meet victory against Cornell 164.5 to 136.5.

Women’s Meet

In a tight 200 medley relay, the Brown B-relay took the win in a 1:45.11. The Brown A-relay just nipped the Cornell A-relay for second place 1:45.25 to 1:45.59.

In the 1000 free, Brown freshman Emma Whall had the lead throughout most of the race. However, Cornell sophomore Sophia Cherkez caught up in the last 150 to pass Whall and win with a 10:22.82. Whall took second with a 10:24.40.

Tatiana Prendella then led a Brown 1-2-3 finish in the 200 free, winning with a 1:51.49. But Helen Hsu of Cornell took the 100 back win in a 56.19 shortly afterwards. Brown’s Audrey Lukawski responded by out-touching Cornell’s Cape Murch Elliot by one-tenth in the 100 breast 1:05.16 to 1:05.26.

Shortly after Lukawski’s 100 breast win, Brown became unstoppable and swept the rest of the meet’s events. The remaining event winners included:

Both the men and women of Brown and Cornell can be seen next at the Ivy League Championships February 20th-23rd.