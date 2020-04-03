Clayton Conklin, Son of an Aggie Football Player, Commits to Texas A&M

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Clayton Conklin from League City, Texas has verbally committed to Texas A&M University. A current high school junior, Conklin will arrive in College Station in the fall of 2021, part of A&M’s class of 2025.

“I am THRILLED to announce my verbal commitment to Texas A&M Men’s Swimming & Diving. I want to thank my coaches, teammates, friends, and family for helping me through this long road. Gig ‘Em!”

Conklin attends Clear Falls High School and trains club with the South Shore Sails, about 2 hours Southeast of College Station. At February’s Texas 6A High School State Championship meet, Conklin finished 4th in both the 100 back and 100 fly, including a new lifetime best in the fly. He was a district and regional champion in both events.

Conklin is an individual qualifier for both the Winter Junior – West Championships and the Winter U.S. Open Championships.

Best Times in Yards:

50 Free – 20.39

100 Free – 44.57

200 Free – 1:41.17

100 Fly – 48.64

100 Back – 49.46

200 Back – 1:50.55

The A&M men have experienced a rise in the national rankings over the last few years, including a best-ever finish of 2nd place at the SEC Championships in February. Even without a strong diving group accounted for, the A&M men were seeded to finish 6th at the 2020 NCAA Championship meet before it was canceled.

At the SEC Championships, the A&M men scored 82 points in the 100 backstroke, one of Conklin’s best events, to lead all teams. That included runner-up Shaine Casas, who is the defending US National Champion in the 100 back in long course.

Conklin is a Texas A&M legacy, following in the footsteps of his father Gary who played football at Texas A&M. His older sister Camryn also attends A&M, but is not a member of the varsity swim team.

