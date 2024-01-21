Claire Tuggle and Kaitlyn Dobler Take Down Pool Records As USC Beats Washington State

Washington State vs. #8 USC

January 20, 2024

Pullman, Washington

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Final Scores: USC – 133.50 Washington – 104.50



The Washington State Cougars hosted the #8 USC Trojans for a Pac-12 dual on Saturday. The Trojans came away with a decisive victory, beating the Cougars 133.50 to 104.50.

USC’s win was driven by their depth, as they had three swimmers collect two individual event wins. Sophomore Claire Tuggle kicked things off with a 1st place finish in the 1650, where she logged a 16:41.32 to set a new pool record by over 8 seconds. Tuggle returned in the 100 free, hitting a time of 50.67 to lead a 1-2-3 Trojan sweep.

Another double-event winner for the Trojans was Anicka Delgado. The senior got her hand on the wall 1st in the 50 free at 23.48, edging out her teammate Minna Abraham by two tenths of a second (23.66). Delgado added her second win later in the 100 fly, where she stopped the clock at 55.15 to clear the field by about half a second.

Rounding out USC’s top scorers was senior Caroline Famous, who swept the backstroke events. She won both races by over a second, logging a 55.25 in the 100 and a 2:02.20 in the 200.

Another Gibb pool record fell in the 100 breaststroke, as senior Kaitlyn Dobler stopped the clock at 1:00.14 to take a few tenths of the previous mark. Dobler was also a member of USC’s winning 200 medley relay, where she teamed up with Famous, Delgado, and Abraham to post a 1:41.30.

Leading the way for the Cougars was sophomore Dori Hathazi, who dominated the 200 fly. She recorded a 1:59.93, beating the next best finisher by almost five seconds. Hathazi was also the runner-up in the 100 fly with a 55.63.

Emily Lundgren, also a sophomore, picked up another victory for the Cougars in the 200 breast. She decisively won in 2:15.93, clearing the field by nearly seven seconds. She was also 2nd in the 100 breast and 200 IM with times of 1:02.99 and 2:07.04, respectively.

Washington State closed out the individual events with a win in the 200 IM, as freshman Ariel Wang put up a 2:04.60 to lead a Cougar sweep.

Up next, USC will host Cal on February 2nd, while Washington State will take on Utah.