Claire Curzan Kicks Off Post-Tokyo Racing at TAC Titans Fall Invite

2021 TAC Titans Fall Invitational Meet

October 15-17, 2021

Triangle Aquatics Center, Cary, North Carolina

Short Course Yards 925 yards), timed finals

Olympian Claire Curzan resumed racing, for the first time since the Olympic Games, over the weekend at a TAC Titans-hosted Fall Invitational meet.

There, the 16-year old swam a number of very fast times, as she has been wont to do in these hosted fall invitationals.

Curzan won all 7 events that she entered, including her specialty sprint fly and free races, but also expanded her repertoire to the backstroke races and a 200 IM.

Curzan’s Weekend Individual Results:

Fall Invite Time PB 50 free 22.25 21.5 100 free 48.88 47.23 100 back 51.96 50.03 200 back 1:52.06 1:49.35 100 fly 51.37 49.51 200 fly 1:57.27 1:53.59 200 IM 2:00.67 1:58.87

While none of the times are personal bests for Curzan, every single one is faster than any of her future Stanford Cardinal teammates have been this season. That’s not a referendum on the talent that Stanford has (where there are multiple other Olympians on the roster), but more an observation on the potential shift in training cycle that she’ll face in college, where she’s scheduled to begin in the fall of 2022.

Curzan finished 10th in the prelims and semifinals of the 100 fly at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games individually and won a silver medal as part of the women’s 400 medley relay. She swam the prelims leg before her future Stanford teammate Torri Huske was subbed in for finals.