Chris Guiliano Qualifies for Worlds (And Other Changes for US World University Team)

With the 2023 US National Championships wrapping up, there have been several changes made to the roster for the upcoming World University Games.

USA Swimming opted not to send a roster to this year’s World University Games meet in Chengdu, China, but the country will still be represented by a coaching staff and roster put together by US International University Sports Federation.

That roster currently includes 16 men an 19 women.

Among the latest round of changes is Chris Guiliano withdrawing from the team – who was a surprise qualifier for the US team headed to the World Championships in Fukuoka next month. He entered US Nationals having never broken 49 seconds in the 100 meter free, but a 47.98 in finals finished in 2nd place, which qualifies him for both a relay and individual slot at Worlds.

Guiliano trains at Notre Dame.

The 2021 World University Games (which is the event that is behind held in 2023) take place from July 28 through August 8, 2023, with the swimming portion running from July 29 through August 4. The swimming portion of the World Aquatics Championships is being held from July 23 through July 30.

Team manager Ian Quinn says that the group wishes him the best at Worlds and that coaches are proud that they identified a “swimmer on the rise” to recruit for the roster. Quinn also says that he will be refunded his payment for the event. Exact costs per athlete haven’t been revealed, but individual swimmers were fundraising between $3,500 and $6,500 for their trips.

Guiliano wasn’t the only change to the roster this week. Another member of the men’s team, Michigan’s Bryce Halterman, has withdrawn from the meet.

There was also a big name added to the roster – Stanford sprinter Amy Tang. Tang recently finished her inaugural season with the Cardinal at the NCAA Championships, where she finished 40th in the 50 free (22.42), 23rd in the 100 free (48.28), and 32nd in the 200 free (1:46.05).

At US Nationals last week, she was 32nd in the 50 free (25.79), 38th in the 100 free (55.75), and 28th in the 200 free in a new personal best time of 2:00.74.

“She is slated to have a huge impact for the team, and will immediately make us more competitive,” Quinn told SwimSwam.

Her addition probably earns the US about a 2 second improvement in the 400 free relay and 3-5 second improvement in the 800 free relay.

Tang represented the US internationally at the 2019 World Junior Swimming Championships, where she won gold medals in both the women’s 400 free relay and the mixed 400 free relay.

U.S. MEN’S ROSTER

U.S. WOMEN’S ROSTER