How to Donate to Help American Swimmers Compete in the 2023 World University Games

BTI Events, the organization that is managing Team USA’s travel and participation in the 2023 World University Games in Chengdu, China, has begun accepting donations to support the US swim team’s participation in one of the world’s largest sporting events.

Historically, USA Swimming has sponsored, managed, and supported the American team, but for political reasons, they declined to do so this year. That lead to an independent movement to build a team of American college students and coaches, with an initial roster of 32 athletes being named last week.

Those trips are entirely self-funded, though, with the trip expected to cost each athlete several thousand dollars.

After SwimSwam readers asked for ways to donate, SwimSwam reached out to one of the team’s coaches Ian Quinn, who is the Director of Swimming for Team USA.

Several athletes have also set up individual GoFundMe accounts to accept donations.

BTI Events has provided the following information on how to donate to the team as a whole, and have provided assurances that other than the 3% credit card fee, all donations will go directly toward offsetting coach and athlete costs for the trip.

How to Donate to Team USA:

For donations under $250 (not seeking tax write off):

1) Fill in your name

2) For “Reason for Payment,” write “USA Swim Team WUGs”

3) Select Swimming for Sport

4) Fill in your email

5) Indicate desired donation amount

6) Fill in payment information

You can also mail a check, and checks are going to need to be made out to USIUSF and sent to Lori Thomas at 10829 Barton St., Overland Park, KS 66210

For donations over $250 (for tax write off purposes):