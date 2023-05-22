Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How to Donate to Help American Swimmers Compete in the 2023 World University Games

Comments: 25

BTI Events, the organization that is managing Team USA’s travel and participation in the 2023 World University Games in Chengdu, China, has begun accepting donations to support the US swim team’s participation in one of the world’s largest sporting events.

Historically, USA Swimming has sponsored, managed, and supported the American team, but for political reasons, they declined to do so this year. That lead to an independent movement to build a team of American college students and coaches, with an initial roster of 32 athletes being named last week.

Those trips are entirely self-funded, though, with the trip expected to cost each athlete several thousand dollars.

After SwimSwam readers asked for ways to donate, SwimSwam reached out to one of the team’s coaches Ian Quinn, who is the Director of Swimming for Team USA.

Several athletes have also set up individual GoFundMe accounts to accept donations.

BTI Events has provided the following information on how to donate to the team as a whole, and have provided assurances that other than the 3% credit card fee, all donations will go directly toward offsetting coach and athlete costs for the trip.

How to Donate to Team USA:

For donations under $250 (not seeking tax write off):
You can use a credit card or ACH payment.
1) Fill in your name
2) For “Reason for Payment,” write “USA Swim Team WUGs”
3) Select Swimming for Sport
4) Fill in your email
5) Indicate desired donation amount
6) Fill in payment information
You can also mail a check, and checks are going to need to be made out to USIUSF and sent to Lori Thomas at 10829 Barton St., Overland Park, KS 66210
For donations over $250 (for tax write off purposes):
Send an email to [email protected], and he will help you through the process of donating to the USIUSF’s 501c so you can receive your tax write off for donating to a non-profit.

25
25 Comments
Morea
6 hours ago

https://gofund.me/dc68c12d

Braden Keith
Author
Reply to  Morea
2 minutes ago

Added!

goPhers
5 days ago

I saw swimswam staff donating too, nice!

Anony
5 days ago

When I see a situation like this and in other countries scenarios where swimmers are being charged a fee to represent their countries at meets like junior worlds or junior pan PACs it raises the question in my mind of why? Why is it swimmers representing their countries are having to rely on gofundme pages or individual contributions.

Surely it’s time for the CEO’s of the national swimming organizations to collaborate on identifing which organizations ncaa, Speedo etc are benefitting financially from swimming worldwide or in their respective countries.

I see in the comments below Speedo is donating suits. For years I have observed Speedo revenue share insignificant amounts with clubs and donate a swimsuit once a year for… Read more »

Sid Frisco
6 days ago

Why wouldn’t they create a catch all gofundme? If the effort is to make it intentionally more difficult – good job. It’s working.

Braden Keith
Author
Reply to  Sid Frisco
6 days ago

Yeah, I had the same feedback. They’d raise 4-5x as much using a GoFundMe. My guess is that someone wants to capture that 3% credit card fee for a little bonus revenue.

Sid Frisco
Reply to  Braden Keith
6 days ago

Zero transparency as well.

Swimmerguy94
6 days ago

Why aren’t the colleges they go to funding it when it’s just a university championship essentially? (Just an Australian looking in)

mcswammerstein
Reply to  Swimmerguy94
6 days ago

Its out of the school year and not in an NCAA competition

Mac Jones
Reply to  mcswammerstein
2 days ago

The article states “Its political” . Politics, USA & CHINA, SB out of the equation. USA is damaging and hurting their athletes by doing such. These athletes are on on once in lifetime basis, they are not getting any younger or they may not have the times to qualify later while in school.

Rob
Reply to  Swimmerguy94
6 days ago

Australia is not even sending a swimming team to the University games(despite other sports doing it). They are sending that group to USA swimming nationals again. For $3000 contribution.

bubo
6 days ago

USA swimming showing again why they’re a clown organization

Tomek
6 days ago

Poor Callie has $10 now 🙂 Not much support from DawgNation

Jimmyswim
Reply to  Tomek
6 days ago

Is there a reason her goal is so high? $6500 seems like a lot of money for return flights to China and a week of accommodation for one person.

Yanyan Li
Reply to  Jimmyswim
6 days ago

Total cost per person is $2,595 not including flights, additional nights in the Village (which will be needed since swimmers have to get there early), USA uniforms, baggage cost, the Chinese visa cost, and training camp expenses. So that adds up to a lot more than 2.5k.

https://swimswam.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/summer-wug-2023-info-flyer-CHENGDU.pdf see page 2

Cousin Eddie
Reply to  Yanyan Li
6 days ago

I believe (which doesn’t make it right) sone sponsors are stepping in. I think speedo is taking care of outfitting at least. Still by the time it’s done with travel to the departure location and then home it will be around 6k each I think but what an experience too.

Braden Keith
Author
Reply to  Tomek
6 days ago

Nic Fink and others chipped in, she’s rolling now!

Lap Counter
Reply to  Braden Keith
6 days ago

Mihalek is a very successful doctor I think

bdcswim
Reply to  Tomek
5 days ago

She is doing great now!!!

Bob
6 days ago

Agreed.With all the ridiculous things governments piss your money away on and they can’t fund young swimmers to represent their country?

24
mcswammerstein
Reply to  Bob
6 days ago

Why is the government involved? All swimming is done through various non-profit organizations, not government.

