Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Chris Guiliano on Making Worlds: “I just believed in myself”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Chris Guiliano surprised many by making the world championships team, perhaps least of all himself. The product of Notre Dame believed in himself and stuck to his own race plan in the men’s 100 free final, resulting in a 2nd place finish and an individual roster spot on Team USA this summer in Fukuoka.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!