Chris Guiliano on Making Worlds: “I just believed in myself”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheet (updated version, 6/26)
- Live Results
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- How To Watch
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap | Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap | Day 2 Finals Live Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Live Recap | Day 3 Finals Live Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Live Recap | Day 4 Finals Live Recap
- Day 5 Prelims Live Recap | Day 5 Finals Live Recap
Chris Guiliano surprised many by making the world championships team, perhaps least of all himself. The product of Notre Dame believed in himself and stuck to his own race plan in the men’s 100 free final, resulting in a 2nd place finish and an individual roster spot on Team USA this summer in Fukuoka.